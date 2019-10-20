Dream11 Prediction

Bermuda vs Singapore Dream11 Team Prediction: Captain And Vice Captain For Today Match No. 12, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier Group A BER vs SIN at ICC Academy Ground No.2 in Dubai:

After the shock loss against Papua New Guinea, Bermuda would like to bounce back against Singapore in Match No 12 of the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifiers. It will not be easy as Bermuda will find a tough opposition in Singapore. The Singapore side is coming off a win against Scotland and they would like to keep their winning momentum going when they face Bermuda.

TOSS – The toss between Bermuda vs Singapore will take place at 03.10 PM (IST).

Time: 03.40 PM IST.

Venue: ICC Academy Ground No.2 in Dubai

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Keeper – Okera Bascome

Batters – Kamau Leverock, Allan Douglas, Aritra Dutta (C), Surendran Chandramohan

All-Rounders – Delray Rawlins, Tim David, Sidhant Singh (VC)

Bowlers – Rodney Trott, Selladore Vijayakumar, Amjad Mahboob

My Dream11 Team

Okera Bascome, Kamau Leverock, Allan Douglas, Aritra Dutta (C), Surendran Chandramohan, Delray Rawlins, Tim David, Sidhant Singh (VC), Rodney Trott, Selladore Vijayakumar, Amjad Mahboob

Probable Playing XIs

Bermuda: Okera Bascome (WK), Dion Stovell (C), Kamau Leverock, Delray Rawlins, Allan Douglas, Janeiro Tucker, Deunte Darrell, Malachi Jones, Rodney Trott, Onais Bascome, Derrick Brangman.

Singapore: Rohan Rangarajan, Surendran Chandramohan, Tim David, Aritra Dutta, Manpreet Singh (WK), Janak Prakash, Navin Param, Sidhant Singh, Amjad Mahboob (C), Vinoth Baskaran, Selladore Vijayakumar.

SQUADS–

Bermuda: Okera Bascome (WK), Dion Stovell (C), Kamau Leverock, Delray Rawlins, Allan Douglas, Janeiro Tucker, Deunte Darrell, Malachi Jones, Rodney Trott, Onais Bascome, Derrick Brangman, Terryn Fray, Sinclair Smith, Oronde Bascome, Macai Simmons, Charles Trott, George O’Brien.

Singapore: Rohan Rangarajan, Surendran Chandramohan, Tim David, Aritra Dutta, Manpreet Singh (WK), Janak Prakash, Navin Param, Sidhant Singh, Amjad Mahboob (C), Vinoth Baskaran, Selladore Vijayakumar, Avi Dixit, Anantha Krishna, Aryaman Sunil, Rezza Gaznavi.

