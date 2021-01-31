An interesting prize has been announced for the best wrestler at the National Women Wrestling Championship in Agra. A buffalo worth INR 1.5 lakh will be awarded to the top wrestler. It is reportedly been chosen as the prize to supply an endless supply of protein to the wrestlers to pin down opponents on a wrestling mat. Also Read - These 10 hot WWE Divas and women wrestlers will inspire you to be strong and fit

Dronacharya Awardee Mahavir Prasad has claimed that a committee has been set up to decide the best wrestler of the National Women Wrestling Championships in Agra. The event is scheduled to conclude on Sunday.

“On the final day of the National Women Wrestling Championships in Agra, a local sports enthusiast expressed his desire to give buffalo worth Rs 1.5 lakh to the best athlete of the event; this was announced by WFI chief (Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh) on the public address system,” Prasad told IANS.

He further stated that the athlete who might not be able to transport the buffalo will be awarded a cash price of INR 1.5 lakh.

On Saturday, Haryana teenager Sonam Malik shocked 2016 Olympics bronze medallist and her senior statemate Sakshi Malik 7-5 to win gold in the 62kg weight category. Madhya Pradesh’s Pushpa and Haryana’s Manisha won bronze medals in the 62kg category.

