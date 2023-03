Home

BEV vs OLT Dream11 Team Prediction, European Cricket League T10 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Beveren vs Olten, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Cartama Oval 4 PM IST March 6, Monday

Here is the European Cricket League T10 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and BEV vs OLT Dream11 Team Prediction, BEV vs OLT Fantasy Cricket Prediction, BEV vs OLT Playing 11s European Cricket League T10, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Beveren vs Olten, Fantasy Playing Tips – European Cricket League T10.

BEV vs OLT Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

TOSS – The European Cricket League T10 match toss between Beveren and Olten will take place at 3.30 PM IST

Time – 4 PM IST, March 6, Monday.

Venue: Cartama Oval.

BEV vs OLT Dream11 Team

Wicket Keepers — S Abdul Waridu

Batters — A Rashid, M Gnanasekaram, S Zakhil(vc)

All-rounders — D Johnson, H Khaksar, M Stanikzai, S Otmanzai(c)

Bowlers — A Said, M Noman, G Navaretnarasa.

BEV vs OLT Probable Playing XIs

Beveren: Abdul Basir, Abdul Rashid, Abdul Safi, Ashiqullah Said, Dildar Angar, Hadisullah Tarakhel, Hakim Khaksar, Jabar Jabarkhel, Mohammad Noman, Wahidzaman Salarzai, Zahidullah Safi.

Olten: Diyon Johnson, Gowreesan Navaretnarasa, Jamal Stanikzai, Jeyakanthan Perumal, Logesh Augustin, Malyar Stanikzai, Muralitharan Gnanasekaram, Roshan Karunamoorthy, Roshanth Karunamoorthy, Shahid Waridu, Yasotharan Thirunavukarasu.

BEV vs OLT Squads

Beveren: Abdul Basir, Abdul Rashid, Abdul Safi, Ashiqullah Said, Dildar Angar, Hadisullah Tarakhel, Hakim Khaksar, Jabar Jabarkhel, Mohammad Noman, Naseer Hamidi, Noor Momand, Saber Zakhil, Shahidullah Otmanzai, Wahidzaman Salarzai, Zahidullah Safi

Olten: Diyon Johnson, Gowreesan Navaretnarasa, Jamal Stanikzai, Jeyakanthan Perumal, Logesh Augustin, Malyar Stanikzai, Muralitharan Gnanasekaram, Naim Stanikzai, Nuwan Batangala, Pratheeparaj Ratnarajah, Raihan Stanikzai, Roshan Karunamoorthy, Roshanth Karunamoorthy, Shahid Waridu, Yasotharan Thirunavukarasu

