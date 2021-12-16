BFC vs ATKMB Dream11 Team Predictions Hero Indian Super League

Bengaluru FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan Dream11 Team Prediction Hero ISL- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's BFC vs ATKMB at GMC Athletic Stadium: Bengaluru FC will lock horns with ATK Mohun Bagan in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 season on Thursday, 16 December. While both teams started their campaign with wins, things haven't really been the same since. The Blues have had three consecutive losses since then, while the Mariners lost twice and drew once since their last win over SC East Bengal. Subsequently, they rank ninth and sixth in the standings respectively, with four and seven points. As a result, both Bengaluru FC and ATK Mohun Bagan will be desperately looking forward to a much-needed win to elevate themselves up the points table. Here is the Hero ISL Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and BFC vs ATKMB Dream11 Team Prediction, BFC vs ATKMB Fantasy Football Prediction, BFC vs ATKMB Probable XIs Hero ISL, Fantasy Football Prediction – Bengaluru FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan, Fantasy Playing Tips – Hero ISL.

BFC vs ATKMB My Dream11 Team

Gurpreet Singh-Sandhu, Ashique Kuruniyan, Ajith Kumar, Pritam Kotal, Tiri, Cleiton Silva, Lenny Rodrigues, Liston Colaco, Sunil Chhetri, Roy Krishna, Manvir Singh.

Captain: Roy Krishna, Vice-Captain: Cleiton Silva.

BFC vs ATKMB Probable Playing XIs

Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Singh-Sandhu (GK), Ashique Kuruniyan, Ajith Kumar, Yrondu Musavu-King, Alan Costa, Udanta Singh, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Silva-Almeida, Jayesh Rane, Cleiton Silva, Prince Ibara, Sunil Chhetri.

ATK Mohun Bagan: Amrinder Singh, Sumit Rathi, Tiri, Pritam Kotal, Michael Soosairaj, Hugo Boumous, Joni Kauko, Lenny Rodrigues, Liston Colaco, Manvir Singh, Roy Krishna.

BFC vs ATKMB Squads

Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Lara Sharma, Sharon Padattil, Pratik Chaudhari, Wungngayam Muirang, Ajith Kumar, Parag Shrivas, Alan Costa, Sarthak Golui, Yrondu Musavu-King, Suresh Wangjam, Ajay Chhetri, Ashique Kuruniyan, Namgyal Bhutia, Naorem Roshan Singh, Biswa Darjee, Damaitphang Lyngdoh, Akashdeep Singh, Rohit Kumar, Jayesh Rane, Danish Farooq, Bruno Ramires, Iman Basafa, Sunil Chhetri, Edmund Lalrindika, Udanta Singh, Cleiton Silva, Leon Augustine, Sivasakthi Narayanan, Prince Ibara, Harmanpreet Singh, Bidyashagar Singh.

ATK Mohun Bagan: Manvir Singh, Ricky John Shabong, Arsh Anwer Shaikh, Ashutosh Mehta, Ningthoujam Bidyananda Singh, Prabir Das, Liston Colaco, Sheikh Sahil, Kiyan Nassiri, Tiri, David Williams, Ningombam Engson Singh, Deepak Tangri, Lenny Rodrigues, Avilash Paul, Hugo Boumous, Joni Kauko, Roy Krishna, Gursimrat Singh, Pritam Kotal, Fardin Ali Molla, Amrinder Singh, Sumit Rathi, Subhasish Bose, Carl McHugh, Michael Soosairaj.