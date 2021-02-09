BFC vs ATKMB Dream11 Tips And Prediction ISL

Bengaluru FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Hero Indian Super League – Fantasy Football Tips, Predicted XIs For Today’s Match BFC vs ATKMB Match at Fatorda Stadium: In one of the most-exciting battles of Hero Indian Super League, ATK Mohun Bagan will take on Bengaluru FC the Fatorda Stadium on Tuesday evening, February 9. The Hero Indian Super League BFC vs ATKMB match will kick-start at 7.30 PM IST. Riding high on a four-match unbeaten streak, Bengaluru FC will look to maintain momentum when they face ATK Mohun Bagan in an Indian Super League encounter on Tuesday. Bengaluru seem to have finally have found a semblance of rhythm, remaining unbeaten in the last four games while also keeping clean sheets in their previous two outings. The two clean sheets were primarily due to the brilliance of keeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu. He made six crucial saves against Chennaiyin FC to salvage a point and keep his 29th clean sheet in the ISL. Meanwhile, Bagan are comfortably sitting in second position and are three points behind leaders Mumbai City FC. A win will put them on par with the Islanders. However, coach Antonio Habas prefers to take each game at a time. Hero Indian Super League TV telecast will be available on StarSports and StarSports HD networks in India. The online live streaming of Hero Indian Super League will be available online on Disney Hotstar+ for premium users. Also Read - AA vs HLL Dream11 Team Predictions, Fantasy Tips Saudi Arabian League: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Tips And Probable XIs For Today's Al Ain FC vs Al Hilal Saudi Football Match at King Saud Sport City Stadium 6:35 PM IST February 9 Tuesday

Kick-Off Time: The Hero Indian Super League match between Bengaluru FC and ATK Mohun Bagan will start at 7.30 PM IST – February 9. Also Read - RIW vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Barcelona 2021 Match 8: Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips And Probable XIs For Today's Ripoll Warriors vs Pakcelona at Montjuic Ground 5:00 PM IST

Venue: Fatorda Stadium. Also Read - PIC vs HIS Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Barcelona 2021 Match 7: Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips And Probable XIs For Today's Pak I Care vs Hira Sabadell at Montjuic Ground February 9

BFC vs ATKMB My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Arindam Bhattacharya

Defenders: Pratik Chaudhari, Rahul Bheke, Tiri, Sandesh Jhingan

Midfielders: Eric Paartalu, Manvir Singh, Marcelo Pereira

Strikers: Sunil Chhetri (VC), Roy Krishna (C), Cleiton Silva

BFC vs ATKMB Predicted Playing XIs

Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Harmanjot Khabra, Pratik Chaudhari, Fran Gonzalez, Rahul Bheke, Udanta Singh, Erik Paartalu, Suresh Wangjam, Kristian Opseth, Xisco Hernandez, Sunil Chhetri.

ATK Mohun Bagan: Arindam Bhattacharya (GK), Subhasish Bose, Sandesh Jhingan, Tiri, Prabir Das, Jayesh Rane, Lenny Rodrigues, Cleiton Silva, Manvir Singh, Roy Krishna, Marcelo Pereira.

BFC vs ATKMB SQUADS

Bengaluru FC (BFC): Gurpreet Singh, Ralte Lalthuammawia, Lara Sharma, Sharon, Rahul Bheke, Pratik Chowdhary, Juanan, Muirang Wungyanyg, Ajith Kumar, Joe Zoherliana, Roshan Singh, Biswa Kumar Darjee, Fran González, Erik Paartalu, Harmanjot Khabra, Dimas Delgado, Udanta Singh, Namgyal Bhutia, Suresh Wangjam, Leon Augustine, Emanuel Lalchhanchhuaha, Amay Morajkar, Kristian Opseth, Sunil Chhetri , Ajay Chhetri, Edmund Lalrindika, Semboi Haokip, Ashique Kuruniyan, Silva Augusto Oliveira Cleiton, Deshorn Brown, Parag Srivas, Huidrom Thoi Singh.

ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB): Arindam Bhattacharya, Arsh Shaikh, Avilash Paul, Tiri, Prabir Das, Pritam Kotal, Salam Ranjan Singh, Sandesh Jhingan, Subhasish Bose, Sumit Rathi, Carl McHugh, Edu Garcia, Javier Hernandez, Jayesh Rane, Lenny Rodrigues, N Engson Singh, Pronay Halder, Michael Regin, Sahil Sheikh, David Williams, Komal Thatal, Manvir Singh, Marcelo Pereira, Md. Fardin Ali Molla, Roy Krishna.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ ATKMB Dream11 Team/ BFC Dream11 Team/ ATK Mohun Bagan Dream11 Team Prediction/ Bengaluru FC Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction Hero Indian Super League/ Online Football Tips and more.