Kick-Off Time: The Indian Super League match between Bengaluru FC and Chennaiyin FC will start at 7:30 PM IST – February 5.

Venue: Fatorda

BFC vs CFC My Dream11 Team

Vishal Kaith (GK), Fran Gonzalez, Pratik Chaudhari, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Eli Sabia, Suresh Wangjam, Lallianzuala Chhangte (VC), Memo Moura, Cleiton Silva (C), Sunil Chhetri, Esmael Goncalves

Captain – Cleiton Silva Vice-Captain – Lallianzuala Chhangte

Likely XI

Bengaluru FC

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Parag Srivas, Pratik Chaudhari, Dimas Delgado, Francisco Gonzalez, Harmanjot Khabra, Cleiton Silva, Suresh Wangjam, Udanta Singh, Sunil Chhetri (C), Kristian Opseth.

Chennaiyin FC

Vishal Kaith (GK), Reagan Singh, Eli Sabia (C), Enes Sipovic, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Memo Moura, Germanpreet Singh, Thoi Singh, Rahim Ali, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Esmael Goncalves.

SQUADS

Bengaluru FC

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Lara Sharma, Dipesh Chauhan, Lalthuammawia Ralte, Juanan, Rahul Bheke, Fran Gonzalez, Harmanjot Khabra, Ajith Kumar, Joe Zoherliana, Biswa Darjee, Namgyal Bhutia, Parag Srivas, Pratik Chaudhari, Wungngayam Muirang, Dimas Delgado, Erik Paartalu, Suresh Wangjam, Thoi Singh, Ajay Chhetri, Naorem Roshan Singh, Emanuel Lalchhanchhuaha, Xisco Hernandez, Amay Morajkar, Sunil Chhetri, Kristian Opseth, Cleiton Silva, Ashique Kuruniyan, Udanta Singh, Edmund Lalrindika, Leon Augustin, Semboi Haokip

Chennaiyin FC

Karanjit Singh, Vishal Kaith, Revanth BY, Samik Mitra, Eli Sabia, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Enes Sipovic, Lalchhuanmawia Fanai, Reagan Singh, Deepak Tangri, Aqib Nawab, Remi Aimol, Ganesan Balaji, Anirudh Thapa, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rafael Crivellaro, Memo Moura, Fatkhullo Fatkhuloev, Edwin Vanspaul, Thoi Singh, Dhanpal Ganesh, Germanpreet Singh, Abhijit Sarkar, Sinivasan Pandiyan, Aman Chetri, Esmael Goncalves, Jakub Sylvestr, Rahim Ali

