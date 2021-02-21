BFC vs FCG Dream11 Tips And Prediction ISL

Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Hero Indian Super League – Fantasy Football Tips, Predicted XIs For Today's Match BFC vs FCG Match at Fatorda Stadium: In one of the most exciting battles of Hero Indian Super League, FC Goa will take on Bengaluru FC the Fatorda Stadium on Sunday evening, February 21. The Hero Indian Super League BFC vs FCG match will kick-start at 7.30 PM IST. With their playoff chances hanging in balance, Bengaluru FC will take on formidable FC Goa in a must-win Indian Super League clash. Bengaluru are five points adrift of the top four but still have a slim chance of getting there, should they win their remaining matches and see their playoff rivals drop points. Bengaluru interim coach Naushad Moosa insisted they are not putting much pressure on themselves. BFC will not have it easy as they face one of the most potent attacks in the league. Sixteen of Goa's 26 goals have come in the second half. Furthermore, the Gaurs have scored 10 goals in the last 15 minutes, the most by any team.

Meanwhile, Goa will hope to build on the momentum after their victory over Odisha that saw them ending up on the winning side following six straight draws. The Gaurs are in a tense race for the playoffs, sharing the same number of points with Hyderabad and NorthEast with two rounds to go. However, one major concern for them has been their defense which has failed to record a clean sheet in seven games. And anything less than a victory on Sunday could see them lose their top-four place. Hero Indian Super League TV telecast will be available on StarSports and StarSports HD networks in India. The online live streaming of Hero Indian Super League will be available online on Disney Hotstar+ for premium users.

Kick-Off Time: The Hero Indian Super League match between Bengaluru FC and FC Goa will start at 7.30 PM IST – February 21.

Venue: Fatorda Stadium.

BFC vs FCG My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu

Defenders: Saviour Gama, Seriton Fernandes, James Donachie, Francisco Gonzalez

Midfielders: Edu Bedia, Alexander Romario Jesuraj, Cleiton Silva

Strikers: Igor Angulo (VC), Sunil Chhetri (C)

BFC vs FCG Predicted Playing XIs

Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Ajith Kumar, Juanan, Harmanjot Khabra, Parag Shrivas, Erik Paartulu, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Xisco Hernandez, Cleiton Silva, Udanta Singh, Sunil Chhetri (C).

FC Goa: Dheeraj Singh (GK), James Donachie, Seriton Fernandes, Ivan Gonzalez (C), Saviour Gama, Glan Martins, Alberto Noguera, Princeton Rebello, Alexander Jesuraj, Jorge Ortiz, Igor Angulo.

BFC vs FCG SQUADS

Bengaluru FC (BFC): Gurpreet Singh, Ralte Lalthuammawia, Lara Sharma, Sharon, Rahul Bheke, Pratik Chowdhary, Juanan, Muirang Wungyanyg, Ajith Kumar, Joe Zoherliana, Roshan Singh, Biswa Kumar Darjee, Fran González, Erik Paartalu, Harmanjot Khabra, Dimas Delgado, Udanta Singh, Namgyal Bhutia, Suresh Wangjam, Leon Augustine, Emanuel Lalchhanchhuaha, Amay Morajkar, Kristian Opseth, Sunil Chhetri , Ajay Chhetri, Edmund Lalrindika, Semboi Haokip, Ashique Kuruniyan, Silva Augusto Oliveira Cleiton, Deshorn Brown, Parag Srivas, Huidrom Thoi Singh.

FC Goa (FCG): Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem, Mohammad Nawaz, Naveen Kumar, Dylan D’Silva, Shubham Dhas, Ivan Gonzalez, James Donachie, Seriton Fernandes, Aibanbha Dohling, Leander D’Cunha, Mohamed Ali, Sanson Pereira, Sarineo Fernandes, Saviour Gama, Edu Bedia, Flan Gomes, Jorge Ortiz, Brandon Fernandes, Alberto Noguera, Redeem Tlang, Seiminlen Doungel, Nestor Dias, Phrangki Buam, Princeton Rebello, Alexander Jesuraj, Makan Chothe, Igor Angulo, Ishan Pandita, Aaren D’Silva, Devendra Murgaonkar.

