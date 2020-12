Dream11 Team Hints

BFC vs JFC, ISL 2020-21 Match 41: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Predicted XIs For Today's Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC at JLN Stadium, Fatorda 7.30 PM IST December 28 Monday:

Free-scoring Bengaluru FC will be looking to exploit the frailty Jamshedpur FC's defence has shown in the second half of matches when the two teams face each other in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Fatorda Stadium on Monday.

Kick-Off Time: The Indian Super League match between SC East Bengal and Chnnaiyin FC will start at 7.30 PM IST – December 28.

Venue: JLN Stadium, Fatorda, Goa

BFC vs JFC My Dream11 Team

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Peter Hartley, Juanan, Rahul Bheke, Harmanjot Khabra, Aitor Monroy, Alex Lima, Erik Paartalu, Aniket Jadhav, Nerijus Valskis, Sunil Chhetri

Predicted Playing XIs

Bengaluru FC

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Rahul Bheke, Pratik Chaudhari, Juanan, Harmanjot Khabra, Erik Paartalu, Dimas Delgado, Cleiton Silva, Sunil Chhetri (C), Udanta Singh, Deshorn Brown

Jamshedpur FC

TP Rehenesh (GK), Ricky Lallawmawma, Laldinliana Renthlei, Peter Hartley (C), Stephen Eze, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Jackichand Singh, Alexandre Lima, Aitor Monroy, Nerijus Valskis, Aniket Jadhav

Squads

Bengaluru FC

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Lalthuammawia Ralte, Lara Sharma, Sharon, Ajith Kumar, Biswa Darjee, Francisco Gonzalez, Joe Zoherliana, Juanan, Namgyal Bhutia, Parag Srivas, Pratik Chaudhari, Rahul Bheke, Wungngayam Muirang, Ajay Chhetri, Amay Morajkar, Cleiton Silva, Dimas Delgado, Emanuel Lalchhanchhuaha, Erik Paartalu, Harmanjot Khabra, Suresh Wangjam, Thoi Singh, Deshorn Brown, Edmund Lalrindika, Kristian Opseth, Leon Augustin, Ashique Kuruniyan, Naorem Singh, Sunil Chhetri, Semboi Haokip, Udanta Singh

Jamshedpur FC

Niraj Kumar, Pawan Kumar, Raj Mahato, TP Rehenesh, Vishal Yadav, Joyner Lourenco, Karan Amin, Laldinliana Renthlei, Manash Protim Gogoi, Narender Gahlot, Peter Hartley, Ricky Lallawmawma, Sandip Mandi, Stephen Eze, Subhash Barua, Aitor Monroy, Alexandre Lima, Amarjit Singh, Billu Teli, Gaurab, Gorachand Mandi, Harsha Parui, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Jitendra Singh, Mohammad Mobashir, Manisana Singh, Jackichand Singh, Aniket Jadhav, Bhupender Singh, David Grande, John Fitzgerald, Nerijus Valskis, Sapam Kennedy, William Lalnunfela

