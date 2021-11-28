BFC vs KBFC Dream11 Team Predictions Hero Indian Super League

Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters Dream11 Team Prediction Hero ISL- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's BFC vs KBFC at GMC Athletic Stadium: Bengaluru FC are set to lock horns with Kerala Blasters in Indian Super League 2021-22, at the GMC Athletic Stadium on Sunday, November 28. While the Blues have had a win and a loss so far, the Yellow Army are yet to register their first victory of the season. Both teams failed to clinch three points from their most recent games, which is why they would be keen to win on Sunday.

Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: GMC Athletic Stadium.

BFC vs KBFC My Dream11 Team

Albino Gomes, Ashique Kuruniyan, Enes Sipovic, Yrondu Musavu-King, Ayush Adhikari, Jeakson Singh, Udanta Singh, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Prince Ibara, Cleiton Silva, Alvaro Vazquez.

Captain:Jeakson Singh, Vice-captain: Udanta Singh.

BFC vs KBFC Probable Playing XIs

Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Sandhu, Alan Costa, Naorem Roshan Singh, Ashique Kuruniyan, Yrondu Musavu-King, Bruno Silva, Jayesh Rane, Suresh Wangjam, Udanta Singh, Cleiton Silva, Sunil Chhetri.

Kerala Blasters: Albino Gomes, Mark Leskovic, Jessel Carneiro, Enes Sipovic, Jeakson Singh, Harmanjot Khabra, Adrian Luna, Sahal Abdul Samad, Vincy Barretto, Jorge Diaz, Ayush Adhikari.

BFC vs NEUFC Squads

Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Lara Sharma, Sharon Padattil, Pratik Chaudhari, Wungngayam Muirang, Ajith Kumar, Parag Shrivas, Alan Costa, Sarthak Golui, Yrondu Musavu-King, Suresh Wangjam, Ajay Chhetri, Ashique Kuruniyan, Namgyal Bhutia, Naorem Roshan Singh, Biswa Darjee, Damaitphang Lyngdoh, Akashdeep Singh, Rohit Kumar, Jayesh Rane, Danish Farooq, Bruno Ramires, Iman Basafa, Sunil Chhetri, Edmund Lalrindika, Udanta Singh, Cleiton Silva, Leon Augustine, Sivasakthi Narayanan, Prince Ibara, Harmanpreet Singh, Bidyashagar Singh.

Kerala Blasters: Albino Gomes, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Muheet Shabir, Sachin Suresh, Sandeep Singh, Nishu Kumar, Abdul Hakku, Hormipam Ruivah, Bijoy V, Enes Sipovic, Marko Lešković, Denechandra Meitei, Sanjeev Stalin, Jessel Carneiro, Jeakson Singh, Harmanjot Khabra, Ayush Adhikari, Givson Singh, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Prashant K, Vincy Barretto, Sahal Abdul Samad, Seityasen Singh, Rahul K P, Adrian Luna, Chencho Gyeltshen, Jorge Pereyra Diaz, Álvaro Vázquez.