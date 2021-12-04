BFC vs MCFC Dream11 Team Predictions Hero Indian Super League

Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC Dream11 Team Prediction Hero ISL- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's BFC vs MCFC at GMC Athletic Stadium: Bengaluru FC will face their biggest challenge yet of their ISL campaign when they take on defending champions Mumbai City. While the Blues have had somewhat of a bumpy ride so far – with a win, loss and a draw, Des Buckingham's men currently rank top of the table with two wins and a loss. Also, another aspect to note is the Islanders' most recent game was against ATK Mohun Bagan – where they hammered the Mariners 5-1. With this, they have a total of nine goals in three games and will be seeking to continue this red-hot form against the Blues on Saturday. On the other hand, Marco Pezzaiuoli will be looking to regroup after his mixed bag of results. Either way, it should be an interesting fixture. Here is the Hero ISL Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and BFC vs MCFC Dream11 Team Prediction, BFC vs MCFC Fantasy Football Prediction, BFC vs MCFC Probable XIs Hero ISL, Fantasy Football Prediction – Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC, Fantasy Playing Tips – Hero ISL.

Time: 9:30 PM IST.

Venue: GMC Athletic Stadium.

BFC vs MCFC My Dream11 Team

Mohammad Nawaz, Alan Costa, Ashique Kuruniyan, Mourtada Fall, Ahmed Jahouh, Cassio Gabriel, Lalengmawia, Silva Almeida, Vikram Pratap Singh, Cleiton Silva, Igor Anguolo Alboniga.

Captain: Igor Angulo, Vice-Captain: Vikram Pratap Singh.

BFC vs MCFC Probable Playing XIs

Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK); Alan Costa, Yrondu Musavu-King, Roshan Singh, Muhammed Ashique Kuruniyan, Suresh Wangjam, Udanta Singh, B. Silva Almeida, Cleiton Silva, Ibara, Sunil Chhetri.

Mumbai City FC: Mohammad Nawaz (GK); Mourtada Fall, Rahul Bheke, Amey Rananwade, Mohammad Rakip, Ahmed Jahouh, Lalengmawia, Cassio Gabriel, Igor Anguolo Alboniga, Vikram Pratap Singh, Bidyananda Singh.

BFC vs MCFC Squads

Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Lara Sharma, Sharon Padattil, Pratik Chaudhari, Wungngayam Muirang, Ajith Kumar, Parag Shrivas, Alan Costa, Sarthak Golui, Yrondu Musavu-King, Suresh Wangjam, Ajay Chhetri, Ashique Kuruniyan, Namgyal Bhutia, Naorem Roshan Singh, Biswa Darjee, Damaitphang Lyngdoh, Akashdeep Singh, Rohit Kumar, Jayesh Rane, Danish Farooq, Bruno Ramires, Iman Basafa, Sunil Chhetri, Edmund Lalrindika, Udanta Singh, Cleiton Silva, Leon Augustine, Sivasakthi Narayanan, Prince Ibara, Harmanpreet Singh, Bidyashagar Singh.

Mumbai City FC: Mohammad Nawaz , Phurba Lachenpa, Vikram Lakhbir Singh, Rahul Bheke, Amey Ranawade, Mehtab Singh, Mohammad Rakip, Naocha Singh, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Mourtada Fall, Valpuia, Mandar Rao Dessai, Cassio Gabriel, Brad Inman, Ahmed Jahouh, Raynier Fernandes, Rowllin Borges, Naorem Tondomba Singh, Chanso Horam, Asif Khan, Lalengmawia, Vikram Pratap Singh, Gurkirat Singh, Igor Angulo, Bipin Singh, Ygor Catatau, Pranjal Bhumij.