Dream11 Team Prediction And Hints

BFC vs MCFC Indian Super League 2020-21: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Predicted XIs For Today's Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC ISL Football Match 48 at Goa 7.30 PM IST January 5 Tuesday:

Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Hero Indian Super League 2020-21 – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC Dream11 Team Player List, BFC Dream11 Team Player List, MCFC Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Football Tips Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC Indian Super League, Online Football Tips – Hero Indian Super League, Fantasy Playing Tips – Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC

Kick-Off Time: The Indian Super League match between Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC will start at 7.30 PM IST – January 5.

Venue: GMC Stadium, Bambolim.

BFC vs MCFC My Dream11 Team

Amrinder Singh, Mourtada Fall, Amey Ranawade, Juanan, Harmanjot Singh Khabra, Hugo Boumous (vc), Ahmed Jahouh, Rowlin Borges, Cleiton Silva, Adam le Fondre (c), Sunil Chhetri

Predicted Playing XIs

Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Harmanjot Singh Khabra, Rahul Bheke, Juanan Gonzalez, Ajith Kumar, Dimas Delgado, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Udanta Singh, Cleiton Silva, Kristian Opseth and Sunil Chhetri.

Mumbai City FC: Amrinder Singh, Mohammed Rakip, Mourtada Fall, Amey Ranawade, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Ahmed Jahouh, Rowllin Borges, Raynier Fernandes, Hugo Boumous, Bipin Singh, Adam le Fondre.

