BFC vs NEUFC Dream11 Team Predictions Hero Indian Super League

Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United Dream11 Team Prediction Hero ISL- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's BFC vs NEUFC at GMC Athletic Stadium: On Saturday in the Indian Super League, Marco Pezzaiuoli's revamped Bengaluru FC will lock horns against Khalid Jamil's in-form NorthEast United side from last season. The last two face-offs between the teams both ended in eventful draws. However, as always with a new season, the first game-week is virtually unpredictable, for the most part. The Highlanders, since last season, haven't been an easy apple to pick. Under Jamil, they've left fans open-mouthed every now and then. Largely, they've retained their core this time around and signed some good foreign players. Hence, they'll be looking forward to continuing their same red-hot form from their previous campaign, that saw them finish third in the standings. On the other hand, Bengaluru FC are embarking on a new journey under their 53-year-old German head coach. Though they finished poorly in 2020-21, they've had a lot more pre-season playing time than their opponents due to the AFC Cup, the Durand Cup as well as a number of pre-season friendlies. Nonetheless, a new season playing with full strength squads could be a completely different scenario for both sides. Here is the Hero ISL Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and BFC vs NEUFC Dream11 Team Prediction, BFC vs NEUFC Fantasy Football Prediction, BFC vs NEUFC Probable XIs Hero ISL, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United, Fantasy Playing Tips – Hero ISL.

Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: GMC Athletic Stadium.

BFC vs NEUFC My Dream11 Team

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Yrondu Musavu-King, Mashoor Shereef, Mohamed Irshad, Pratik Chaudhari, Federico Gallego, Hernan Santana, Udanta Singh, Khassa Camera, Sunil Chhetri, Cleiton Silva.

Captain: Sunil Chhetri, Vice-captain: Federico Gallego.

BFC vs NEUFC Probable Playing XIs

Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Yrondu Musavu-King, Ajith Kumar, Pratik Chaudhari, Alan Costa, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Jayesh Rane, Iman Basafa, Udanta Singh, Sunil Chhetri, Cleiton Silva.

NorthEast United: Subhasish Roy, Mashoor Shereef, Mohamed Irshad, Patrick Flottmann, Provat Lakra, Federico Gallego, Hernan Santana, Imran Khan, Khassa Camara, Deshorn Brown, Suhair VP.

BFC vs NEUFC Squads

Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Lara Sharma, Sharon Padattil, Pratik Chaudhari, Wungngayam Muirang, Ajith Kumar, Parag Shrivas, Alan Costa, Sarthak Golui, Yrondu Musavu-King, Suresh Wangjam, Ajay Chhetri, Ashique Kuruniyan, Namgyal Bhutia, Naorem Roshan Singh, Biswa Darjee, Damaitphang Lyngdoh, Akashdeep Singh, Rohit Kumar, Jayesh Rane, Danish Farooq, Bruno Ramires, Iman Basafa, Sunil Chhetri, Edmund Lalrindika, Udanta Singh, Cleiton Silva, Leon Augustine, Sivasakthi Narayanan, Prince Ibara, Harmanpreet Singh, Bidyashagar Singh.

NorthEast United: Mirshad Michu, Nikhil Deka, Sanjiban Ghosh, Subhasish Roy, Gurjinder Kumar, Jestin George, Mashoor Shereef, Mohamed Irshad, Nabin Rabha, Tondonba Singh, Patrick Flottmann, Provat Lakra, Emanuel Lalchhanchhuaha, Federico Gallego, Gani Nigam, Hernan Santana, Imran Khan, Joe Zoherliana, Khassa Camara, Pragyan Medhi, Pragyan Gogoi, Sehnaj Singh, Deshorn Brown, Laldanmawai Ralte, Lalkawpuimawia, Manvir Singh, Mathias Coureur, Rochharzela, Suhair Vadakkepeedika, William Lalnunfela.