BFC vs OFC Dream11 Tips And Prediction ISL

Bengaluru FC vs Odisha FC Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Hero Indian Super League – Fantasy Football Tips, Predicted XIs For Today’s Match BFC vs OFC Match at Fatorda Stadium: In one of the most exciting battles of Hero Indian Super League, Odisha FC will take on Bengaluru FC the Fatorda Stadium on Sunday evening, January 24. The Hero Indian Super League BFC vs OFC match will kick-start at 7.30 PM IST. Desperately seeking a turnaround in fortunes, former champions Bengaluru FC find themselves in a tough spot as they take on a struggling Odisha FC in the Hero Indian Super League on Sunday. BFC have not won in their last six games of which they have lost five. After the exit of Carles Cuadrat, interim coach Naushad Moosa has not been able to turn things around. On Sunday though, he has the chance to spark a recovery when the Blues face ISL”s bottom-dwellers Odisha FC at the Fatorda Stadium. Bengaluru had a good game against Kerala but the result wasn’t in their favour. However, Moosa believes that his side can win against Odisha if they take their chances. Meanwhile, Odisha have won just one match so far, and coach Stuart Baxter would be aiming to register his second win in the competition. Hero Indian Super League TV telecast will be available on StarSports and StarSports HD networks in India. The online live streaming of the Hero Indian Super League will be available online on Disney Hotstar+ for premium users. Also Read - ODP-W vs ODG-W Dream11 Team Prediction MGM Odisha Women's T20 Match 6: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Odisha Purple vs Odisha Green at KIIT Stadium, Bhubaneswar at 7 PM IST January 24 Sunday

Kick-Off Time: The Hero Indian Super League match between Bengaluru FC and Odisha FC will start at 7.30 PM IST – January 24. Also Read - JUV vs BOG Dream11 Team Predictions, Fantasy Football Tips Serie A 2020-21: Captain, Vice-captain, Predicted XIs For Today's Juventus vs Bologna Football Match at Allianz Stadium 5 PM IST January 24 Sunday

Venue: Fatorda Stadium. Also Read - ODV-W vs ODY-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips MGM Odisha Women's T20 Match 5: Captain, Vice-captain, Probable XIs For Today's Odisha Violet vs Odisha Yellow at KIIT Stadium, Bhubaneswar at 3 PM IST January 24 Sunday

BFC vs OFC My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu

Defenders: Rahul Bheke, Jacob Tratt, Gaurav Bora, Jerry Mawihmingthanga

Midfielders: Suresh Singh Wangjam, Erik Paartalu, Vinit Rai

Strikers: Manuel Onwu, Udanta Singh, Sunil Chhetri

BFC vs OFC Predicted Playing XIs

Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Parag Shrivas, Juanan, Fran González, Rahul Bheke, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Erik Paartalu, Amay Morajkar, Udanta Singh, Sunil Chhetri, Cleiton Silva.

Odisha FC: Arshdeep Singh, Mohammad Sajid Dhot, Jacob Tratt, Gaurav Bora, Rakesh Pradhan, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Vinit Rai, Cole Alexander, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Manuel Onwu, Diego Mauricio.

BFC vs OFC SQUADS

Bengaluru FC (BFC): Gurpreet Singh, Ralte Lalthuammawia, Lara Sharma, Sharon, Rahul Bheke, Pratik Chowdhary, Juanan, Muirang Wungyanyg, Ajith Kumar, Joe Zoherliana, Roshan Singh, Biswa Kumar Darjee, Fran González, Erik Paartalu, Harmanjot Khabra, Dimas Delgado, Udanta Singh, Namgyal Bhutia, Suresh Wangjam, Leon Augustine, Emanuel Lalchhanchhuaha, Amay Morajkar, Kristian Opseth, Sunil Chhetri, Ajay Chhetri, Edmund Lalrindika, Semboi Haokip, Ashique Kuruniyan, Silva Augusto Oliveira Cleiton, Deshorn Brown, Parag Srivas, Huidrom Thoi Singh.

Odisha FC (OFC): Arshdeep Singh, Kamaljit Singh, Ravi Kumar, Ankit Bhuyan, Thoiba Singh, Mohammad Sajid Dhot, Hendry Antonay, Jacob Tratt, Kamalpreet Singh, Steven Taylor, George D’Souza, Lalhrezuala Sailung, Cole Alexander, Paul Ramfangzauva, Diego Mauricio, Saurabh Meher, Gaurav Bora, Vinit Rai, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Isak Vanlalruatfela, Nandhakumar Sekar, Laishram Singh, Baoringdao Bodo, Samuel Lalmuanpuia, Marcelinho, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Shubham Sarangi, Manuel Omwu.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ OFC Dream11 Team/ BFC Dream11 Team/ Odisha FC Dream11 Team Prediction/ Bengaluru FC Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction Hero Indian Super League/ Online Football Tips and more.