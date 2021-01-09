BFC vs SCEB Dream11 Tips And Prediction ISL 2020-21

Their coach sacked after three successive defeats, former champions Bengaluru FC will look to bounce back under the guidance of interim coach, Naushad Moosa, when they take on a buoyant SC East Bengal in an ISL fixture. Carles Cuadrat, who had guided Bengaluru to the title in 2018-19 season, was shown the door due to their disastrous performance this year with Moosa taking over the reins. The interim coach exuded confidence ahead of their clash with SCEB. This season, Bengaluru FC had the worst goals conceded average under Cuadrat, which proved to be their downfall in the last few matches. With the attack not being able to bail them out, they have struggled, winning just three of their last nine games. In these games, they scored as many as they conceded (12). Hero Indian Super League TV telecast will be available on StarSports and StarSports HD networks in India. The online live streaming of Hero Indian Super League will be available online on Disney Hotstar+ for premium users.

Kick-Off Time: The Hero Indian Super League match between SC East Bengal and Bengaluru FC will start at 7.30 PM IST – January 9.

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

BFC vs SCEB My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu

Defenders: Daniel Fox, Scott Neville, Juana, Harmanjot Khabra

Midfielders: Matti Steinmann (VC), Cleiton Silva, Dimas Delgado, Anthony Pilkington, Jacques Maghoma

Strikers: Sunil Chhetri (C)

BFC vs SCEB Predicted Playing XIs

Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Harmanjot Singh Khabra, Rahul Bheke, Juanan Gonzalez, Ajith Kumar, Dimas Delgado, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Udanta Singh, Cleiton Silva, Kristian Opseth and Sunil Chhetri.

SC East Bengal: Debjit Majumder; Daniel Fox, Scott Neville, Milan Singh; Raju Gaikwad, Mohammed Rafique, Haobam Singh, Matti Steinmann, Bikash Jairu; Jacques Maghoma, Anthony Pilkington.

BFC vs SCEB SQUADS

Bengaluru FC (BFC): Gurpreet Singh, Ralte Lalthuammawia, Lara Sharma, Sharon, Rahul Bheke, Pratik Chowdhary, Juanan, Muirang Wungyanyg, Ajith Kumar, Joe Zoherliana, Roshan Singh, Biswa Kumar Darjee, Fran González, Erik Paartalu, Harmanjot Khabra, Dimas Delgado, Udanta Singh, Namgyal Bhutia, Suresh Wangjam, Leon Augustine, Emanuel Lalchhanchhuaha, Amay Morajkar, Kristian Opseth, Sunil Chhetri , Ajay Chhetri, Edmund Lalrindika, Semboi Haokip, Ashique Kuruniyan, Cleiton Silva, Deshorn Brown, Parag Srivas, Huidrom Thoi Singh.

SC East Bengal (SCEB): Sankar Roy, Rafique Ali Sardar, Debjit Majumder, Mirshad Michu, Gurtej Singh, Daniel Fox, Anil Chawan, Rana Gharami, Narayan Das, Samad Mallick, Lalramchullova, Abhishek Ambekar, Raju Gaikwad, Ankit Mukherjee, Matti Steinmann, Mohammed Rafique, Wahengbam Angousana Luwang, Eugeneson Lyngdoh, Jacques Maghoma, Anthony Pilkington, Bikash Jairu, Sehnaj Singh, Surchandra Singh, C.K. Vineeth, N Rohen Singh, Harmanpreeth Singh, Milan Singh, Haobam Tomba Singh, Bright Enobakhare, Jeje Lalpekhlua, Balwant Singh, Yumnam Gopi Singh, Aaron Amadi-Holloway, Girik Mahesh Khosla, Loken Meitei, Mohammed Irshad.

