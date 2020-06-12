Dream11 Tips And Prediction

BG Gottingen vs Bayern Munich Dream11 Team Prediction Basketball Bundesliga 2020 – Basketball Tips For Today's Match BGG vs BAY at Audi Dome, Munich: In one of the most-exciting battles of Basketball Bundesliga 2020, Bayern Munich will be aiming to take a giant stride towards quarterfinals when they take on BG Gottingen in the final tournament game-3 at Audi Dome, Munich on Friday evening (IST). The Basketball Bundesliga BGG vs BAY match will start at 8 PM IST. Bayern Munich lost the track and have seemed a little rusty after the coronavirus-forced break. They looked out of sorts during their shock 85-95 defeat in the opening game against Ratiopharm Ulm. But putting behind the disappointment quickly, Munich played like defending champions and were back to their best, to those standards they have been hitting continuously for the last few seasons. They mesmerized Merlins 110-79 in what was one of the best performances by any team in the final tournament yet.

On the other hand, BG Gottingen will have to perform out of their skin if they want to match the form and class of BAY. They have almost passed through the first hurdle, and it is mostly down to no-show from Merlins, who are rooted at the foot of the table in Group A. Gottingen won the first game 89-78 against Merlins before going down 8–62 against EWE Baskets in the last match.

My Dream11 Team

PG: B Hundt

SG: P Koponen

SF: P Zipser, V Lucic

PF: D Barthel (SP)

C: M Lessort, J Kok, D Kramer

BGG vs BAY Starting 5s

BG Gottingen: T Allen, A Ruoff, J Kok, B Hundt, E Lasisi.

Bayern Munich: D Barthel, P Zipser, M Lessort, M Lo, I Akpinar/P Koponen.

BGG vs BAY Likely Squads

BG Gottingen: Terry Allen, Dominic Lockhart, Darius Carter, Mathis Moenninghoff, Marvin Omuvwie, Mihajlo Andric, Dennis Kramer, Bennet Hundt, Elias Lasisi, Adam Waleskowski, Kyan Anderson, Dylan Osetkowski, Zane Waterman, Kevin Bryant, Alex Ruoff.

Bayern Munich: Jason George, Zan Sisko, Sasha Grant, Leon Radosevic, Diego Flaccadori, Petteri Koponen, T.J. Bray, Maodo Lo, DeMarcus Nelson, Alex King, Mathias Lessort, Paul Zipser, Vladimir Lucic, Danilo Barthel, Josh Huestis.

