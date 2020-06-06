Dream11 Tips And Prediction

BG Gottingen vs Crailsheim Merlins Dream11 Team Prediction Basketball Bundesliga 2020 – Basketball Tips For Today's Match BGG vs CM at Audi Dome, Munich: After three months, Basketball returns in Germany for the final phase of 2019-20 season. BG Gottingen will be playing hosts to Crailsheim Merlins in the first match of Basketball Bundesliga which will be played at the Audi Dome, Munich on Saturday (June 6). The Basketball Bundesliga match will kick-start at 8 PM IST. Both BG Gottingen and Crailsheim Merlins were two of the in-form teams when the season was in full swing before the pandemic played spoilsport. Gottingen were on a three-game winning run, last beating Hamburg 101-95 at home before the home game against Bayreuth was cancelled. In fact, they dropped only two games in 11 matches and looked unbeatable at times.

Meanwhile, Crailsheim Merlins would look to carry the momentum they gained before the break. They topped the league after getting the better of mighty Alba Berlin 91-82 for their fifth straight win in the competition with two coming in over-times.

My Dream11 Team

PG: B Hundt, D Russell

SG: E Lasisi

SF: J Hawkins

PF: F Bleck, M Ogunsipe

C: D Kramer, J Morgan (SP)

BGG vs CM Starting 5s

BG Gottingen: T Allen, A Ruoff, J Kok, B Hundt, E Lasisi.

Crailsheim Merlins: F Bleck, J Hawkins, J Morgan, D Russell, S Herrera.

BGG vs CM Likely Squads

BG Gottingen: Mihajlo Andric, Dennis Kramer, Bennet Hundt, Elias Lasisi, Adam Waleskowski, Kyan Anderson, Dylan Osetkowski, Zane Waterman, Kevin Bryant, Alex Ruoff, Terry Allen, Dominic Lockhart, Darius Carter, Mathis Moenninghoff, Marvin Omuvwie.

Crailsheim Merlins: Sebastian Herrera, Fabian Bleck, Aleksa Kovacevic, Jeremy Morgan, Aaron Jones, Quincy Ford, Javontae Hawkins, Dewayne Russell, Jan Span, Maurice Stuckey, Soeren-Eyke Urbansky, Dejan Kovacevic, Liam Carpenter.

