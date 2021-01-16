BGP vs NPC Dream11 Team Prediction

Bagmati Province vs Nepal Police Club Dream11 Team Prediction Nepal One Day Cup 2021 Fantasy Playing Tips. The third match of the tournament has been scheduled to be played between Bagmati Province and Nepal Police Club. It will be the first game for both the teams in the tournament and they will look to gave their all to start their tournament on a positive note.

TOSS: The Nepal One Day Cup 2021 match toss between Bagmati Province and Nepal Police Club will take place at 08:30 AM IST January 17.

Time: 09:00 AM IST.

Venue: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

BGP vs NPC My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Aakash Thapa, Dilip Nath

Batters – Amit Shrestha (VC), Gyanendra Malla, Kushal Bhurtel (C), Aarif Sheikh

All-Rounders – Paras Khadka, Pawan Sarraf

Bowlers – Gautam KC, Lalit Rajbanshi, Rashid

BGP vs NPC probable lineup

Bagmati Province probable line up: Aakash Thapa, Gyanendra Malla, Ishan Pandey, Paras Khadka, Gautam KC, Prithu Baskota, Ramnaresh Giri, Dipesh Shrestha, Aadil Khan, Bibhatsu Thapa, Nandan Yadav

Nepal Police Club probable line up: Dilip Nath, Amit Shrestha, Aarif Sheikh, Dipendra Singh Airee, Anil Shah, Pawan Sarraf, Lalit Rajbanshi, Sagar Dhakal, Kushal Bhurtel, Rashid, Yogendra Singh Karki

Bagmati Province vs Nepal Police Club Full Squads

Bagmati Province: Aakash Thapa, Gyanendra Malla, Ishan Pandey, Paras Khadka, Gautam KC, Prithu Baskota, Ramnaresh Giri, Dipesh Shrestha, Aadil Khan, Bibhatsu Thapa, Nandan Yadav, Tilak Bhandari, Ario Poudel, Bipin Acharya.

Nepal Police Club: Dilip Nath, Amit Shrestha, Aarif Sheikh, Dipendra Singh Airee, Anil Shah, Pawan Sarraf, Lalit Rajbanshi, Sagar Dhakal, Kushal Bhurtel, Rashid, Yogendra Singh Karki, Manjit Shrestha, Prem Tamang, Sunil Dhamala.

