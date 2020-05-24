Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Botanic Garden Rangers vs Dark View Explorers, Vincy Premier League T10 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's BGR vs DVE at Arnos Valley Sporting Complex: In the seventh match of the Vincy Premier League T10 2020, Botanic Garden Rangers will take on Dark View Explorers at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex on Sunday. The Vincy Premier League T10 match will begin at 6PM (IST). Garden Rangers are brimming with confidence after notching up a commanding seven-wicket win over the Grenadine Divers in yesterday's third match and will be coming into this clash. On the other hand, Explorers have a win and a loss from two matches, and they will be keen to pick up a win that could take them to second place on the points table. Here is our BGR vs DVE Dream11 team and BGR vs DVE Dream11 prediction that will give you an idea of BGR vs DVE Dream11 top picks.

TOSS – The toss between Botanic Garden Rangers and Dark View Explorers will take place at 5.30 PM (IST).

Time: 6 PM IST

Venue: Arnos Valley Sporting Complex

My Dream11 Team

Wicket-keeper: Lindon James (C)

All-rounders: Shammon Hooper, Kensley Joseph, Sealron Williaams, Kenneth Dember

Batsmen: Romel Currency, Hyron Shallow, Deron Greaves, Atticus Browne

Bowlers: Kesrick Williams (VC), Darius Martin

BGR vs DVE Probable Playing XIs

Botanic Garden Rangers: Hyron Shallow, Joey Welcome, Romel Currency, Kevin Abraham, Kesrick Williams, Kenneth Dember, Oziko Williams, Kimali Williams, Nigel Small, Ray Charles, Casnel Morris.

Dark View Explorers: Lindon James, Deron Greaves, Kensley Joseph, Shammon Hooper, Davian Barnum, Sealron Williams, Kody Horne, Ojay Matthews, Denson Hoyte, Darius Martin, Kemron Strough.

BGR vs DVE Squads

Botanic Garden Rangers: Hyron Shallow, Atticus Browne, Romel Currency, Kevin Abraham, Kesrick Williams (C), Kimali Williams, Kenneth Dember, Oziko Williams, Casnel Morris, Joey Welcome, Ray Charles, Nigel Small, Romario Bibby.

Dark View Explorers: Deron Greaves, Kensley Joseph, Lindon James (C and wk), Andrew Thomas, Darius Martin, Shammon Hooper, Davian Barnum, Sealron Williaams, Kody Horne, Kemron Strough, Denson Hoyte, Ojay Matthews, Javid Williams.

