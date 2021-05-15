Dream11 Team Prediction

Time: 11PM IST.

Venue: Arnos Vale Ground.

BGR vs DVE My Dream11 Team

Lindon James, Alex Samuel, Jaheil Walters, Urnel Thomas, Dean Browne, Deron Greaves, Shammon Hooper, Keron Cottoy, Kesrick Williams, Kimali Williams, Darius Martin

Captain: Deron Greaves Vice-captain: Keron Cottoy

Probable Playing XIs

Botanical Garden Rangers

Eaton Gibson, Jaheil Walters, Urnel Thomas, Wayne Harper, Donald Delpleche, Kesrick Williams, Kimali Williams, Zemron Providence, Dorson Cottle, Keron Cottoy, Winston Samuel

Dark View Explorers

Alex Samuel, Romano Pierre, Darius Martin, Luke Wilson, Rayan Williams, Sealron Williams, Dean Browne, Deron Greaves, Jade Matthews, Shammon Hooper, Lindon James

Squads

Botanical Garden Rangers

Eaton Gibson, Jaheil Walters, Urnel Thomas, Wayne Harper, Donald Delpleche, Kesrick Williams, Kimali Williams, Zemron Providence, Dorson Cottle, Keron Cottoy, Winston Samuel, Jordan Samuel, Reshawn Lewis

Dark View Explorers

Alex Samuel, Drumo Toney, Kody Horne, Romano Pierre, Darius Martin, Luke Wilson, Rayan Williams, Sealron Williams, Dean Browne, Deron Greaves, Jade Matthews, Shammon Hooper, Lindon James (c)

