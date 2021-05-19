BGR vs GRD Dream11 Team Predictions Dream11 Vincy Premier League-T10

Botanical Gardens Rangers vs Grenadines Divers Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 Vincy Premier League-T10- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's BGR vs GRD at Arnos Vale Ground: In match no. 10 of Dream11 Vincy Premier League-T10 tournament, Botanical Gardens Rangers will lock horns with the Grenadines Divers at the Arnos Vale Ground on Wednesday. The Dream11 Vincy Premier League-T10 BGR vs GRD match will start at 11 PM IST – May 19. Botanical Garden Rangers were defeated by Dark View Explorers and Fort Charlotte Strikers in their first two Vincy Premier League T10. They will be keen to get their campaign back on track at the earliest. On the other hand, Grenadines Divers also lost their first two Vincy Premier League T10 games. They will start as underdogs against the Botanical Garden Rangers, who have won four of the last five meetings between the two teams.

TOSS: The Dream11 Vincy Premier League-T10 toss between Grenadines Divers and Botanical Gardens Rangers will take place at 10:30 PM IST – May 19.

Time: 11 PM IST.

Venue: Arnos Vale Ground.

BGR vs GRD My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Wayne Harper, Tilron Harry

Batsmen – Shem Browne, Kadir Nedd, Urnel Thomas

All-rounders – Asif Hooper (VC), Kevin Abraham

Bowlers – Kesrick Williams (C), Kimali Williams, Davian Barnum, Donald Delpleche

BGR vs GRD Probable Playing 11s

Botanical Gardens Rangers: Wayne Harper (wk), Reshawn Lewis, Jahiel Walters, Urnel Thomas, Mcleon Williams, Winston Samuel, Dorson Cottle, Jordan Samuel, Kesrick Williams (C), Kimali Williams, Zemron Providence.

Grenadines Divers: Tilron Harry (wk), Romario Grant, Kadir Nedd, Shem Browne, Richie Richards, Asif Hooper (C), Kevin Abraham, Razine Browne, Davian Burnam, Kenson Dalzell, Braxie Browne.

BGR vs GRD Squads

Botanical Gardens Rangers: Jaheil Walters, Urnel Thomas, Wayne Harper (WK), Donald Delpleche, Kesrick Williams (C), Kimali Williams, Zemron Providence, Dorson Cottle, Keron Cottoy, Winston Samuel, Jordan Samuel, Reshawn Lewis, Mcleon Williams and Michael Joseph.

Grenadines Divers: Asif Hooper (C), Shem Browne, Razine Browne, Kadir Nedd, Braxie Browne, Romario Grant, Kevin Abraham, Davian Barnum, Kenson Dalzell, Wesrick Strough, Javid Williams, Tilron Harry (WK) and Richie Richards.

