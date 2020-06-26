BGS vs ANR Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Dream11 Team Prediction San Pablo Burgos vs MoraBanc Andorra Liga ACB 2020 – Basketball Tips For Today's Match BGS vs ANR at Pabellon Municipal Fuente San Luis: The 37th season of Spanish Liga got underway from September 24, 2019 before being indefinitely suspended in March due to the coronavirus pandemic. The league resumed with a rejigged format. It resumed on June 17 with a 12-team event with all matches to be played at a single venue in the eastern city of Valencia. All 33 matches will be played behind closed doors. The regular 18-team season was already cancelled in April. The top 12 clubs in the table when the league was suspended have been divided into two groups. The top-two teams from each group advance with a single-match final to be played on June 30.

BGS vs ANR My Dream11 Team

C Hannah (SP), T McFadden, F Massenat, V Benite, P Aguilar, B Sy, A Lima, J Vega

BGS vs ANR Squads

San Pablo Burgos: Alberto Alonso, Vitor Benite, Pablo Aguilar, Jasiel Rivero, Dragan Apic, Augusto Lima, Javier Vega, Oliver Bieshaar, Ferran Bassas, Bruno Fitipaldo, Marc Garcia, Thad McFadden, Miquel Salvo, Alex Barrera

MoraBanc Andorra: Clevin Hannah, Jeremy Senglin, Alexis Bartolome, Bandja Sy, Guillem Colom, Raimon Carrasco, David Jelinek, Frantz Massenat, Dejan Todorovic, David Walker, Hugo Bartolome, Tyson Perez, Nacho Llovet, Babatunde Olumuyiwa

