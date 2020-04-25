Dream11 Team Prediction

Burgut will take on Girat in a Turkmenistan Basketball League match on Saturday. Burgut is currently on second place and a win against lower-ranked Girat will up their chances of clinching the title. Girat, on the other hand, is struggling in the current season and is sitting on the 7th spot in the league.

This will be an opportunity for Girat, who have won three games in 10 matches, to get their campaign back on track, but a win against the in-form Burgut will not be easy.

Details

What: Burgut vs Girat

When: April 25, 2020

Where: Galkan

Time: 5:30 PM IST

My Dream11 Team

Rejepgeldy, Kutuev, Meliaev, Rahim, Ode, Nuryev, Azimberdy, Hojanepes

Burgut

Meliaev, Davut, Sultan, Keril, Nuryev

Girat

Ode, Rahim, Peter, Osman, Arslan

