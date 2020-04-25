Dream11 Team Prediction
Burgut will take on Girat in a Turkmenistan Basketball League match on Saturday. Burgut is currently on second place and a win against lower-ranked Girat will up their chances of clinching the title. Girat, on the other hand, is struggling in the current season and is sitting on the 7th spot in the league.
This will be an opportunity for Girat, who have won three games in 10 matches, to get their campaign back on track, but a win against the in-form Burgut will not be easy.
What: Burgut vs Girat
When: April 25, 2020
Where: Galkan
Time: 5:30 PM IST
My Dream11 Team
Rejepgeldy, Kutuev, Meliaev, Rahim, Ode, Nuryev, Azimberdy, Hojanepes
Burgut
Meliaev, Davut, Sultan, Keril, Nuryev
Girat
Ode, Rahim, Peter, Osman, Arslan
