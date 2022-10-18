BH-W vs MR-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints WBBL T20: Perth Scorchers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Dream11 Team Prediction WBBL T20- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs BH-W Today’s BH-W vs MR-W at Harrup Park: In WBBL T20 tournament, Brisbane Heat Women will take on Brisbane Heat Women at the Harrup Park on Tuesday.

Here is the WBBL T20 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and BH-W vs MR-W Dream11 Team Prediction, BH-W vs MR-W Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, BH-W vs MR-W Probable XIs WBBL T20, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Perth Scorchers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women, Fantasy Playing Tips – WBBL T20.



Also Read - Dream11 Team Prediction Brisbane Heat Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women WBBL 2019: Fantasy Cricket, Captain And Vice-Captain For Today's BH-W vs MR-W T20 2nd Semifinal at Allan Border Field, Brisbane

TOSS: The WBBL T20 toss between Perth Scorchers Women and Melbourne Renegades Women, (October 18) will take place at 9.30 AM IST .

Time: 10 AM IST.

Venue: Harrup Park.

BH-W vs MR-W My Dream11 Team

Keeper – Georgia Remayne

Batsmen – Hayley Mathews, Georgia Voll, Ellie Johnston

All-rounders – Amelia Kerr (VC), Sophie Molineux (C), Jess Jonassen

Bowlers – Shabnim Ismail, Jess Kerr, Sarah Coyte, Courtney Sippel.

BH-W vs MR-W Probable Playing XI

Brisbane Heat Women: Georgia Redmayne(wk), Georgia Voll, Amelia Kerr, Laura Kimmince, Charli Knott, Jess Jonassen©, Ellie Johnston, Mikayla Hinkley, Nicola Hancock, Courtney Sippel, Jess Kerr

Melbourne Renegades Women: Sophie Molineux©, Hayley Matthews, Josephine Dooley(wk), Evelyn Jones, Courtney Webb, Erica Kershaw, Carly Leeson, Rhiann O’Donnell, Sarah Coyte, Georgia Prestwidge, Shabnim Ismail.

Check Dream11 Prediction/BH-WDream11 Team/ MR-W Dream11 Team/ Melbourne Renegades Women Dream11 Team Prediction/ Perth Scorchers Women Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips – WBBL T20/ Fantasy Cricket Tips and more.