Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Premier League 2019-20 – Football Tips For Today's Match BHA vs ARS at Falmer Stadium: In one of the super exciting matchups of Premier League 2019-20 on super Saturday, Brighton & Hove Albion will take on Arsenal at the Falmer Stadium on June 20. The Premier League BHA vs ARS encounter will kick-off at 7:30 PM IST. Mikel Arteta's Arsenal will be back in action as they look to redeem themselves from the humiliating 3-0 defeat to Manchester City. The Gunners are ninth in the Premier League standings with 40 points under their belt. A spot in the top-four is quickly moving out of their grasps.

On the other hand, Brighton, they are 15th spot in the league with 29 points to their names. This will be the first game post lockdown for the Seagulls as they look move further away from the danger zone. Premier League live telecast will be available on StarSports and StarSports HD networks in India. The online live streaming of Premier League will be available online on Hotstar for premium users.

Kick-Off Time: The Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Arsenal will start at 7.30 PM IST.

Venue: Falmer Stadium.

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- M Ryan

Defenders- L Dunk, A Webster, H Bellerin, S Mustafi

Midfielders- D Propper, A Mooy, B Saka, N Pepe

Forwards- N Maupay (VC), P Aubameyang (C)

BHA vs ARS Predicted Playing XIs

Brighton & Hove Albion: Ryan; Montoya, Webster, Dunk, Burn; Mooy, Propper, Bissouma; March, Maupay, Trossard.

Arsenal: Leno; Bellerin, Sokratis, Mustafi, Saka; Ceballos, Guendouzi; Pepe, Willock, Aubameyang; Lacazette.

BHA vs ARS SQUADS

Brighton & Hove Albion: Mathew Ryan, David Button, Jason Steele, Shane Duffy, Martin Montoya, Lewis Dunk, Adam Webster, Ezequiel Schelotto, Bernardo-Junior, Warren OHora, Dan Burn, Tariq Lamptey, Pascal Gross, Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Davy Propper, Aaron Mooy, Leandro Trossard, Jose Izquierdo, Solly March, Yves Bissouma, Alexis Mac Allister, Beram Kayal, Dale Stephens, Steven Alzate, Neal Maupay, Glenn Murray, Aaron Connolly.

Arsenal: Emiliano Martinez, Matt Macey, Bernd Leno, Kieran Tierney, Rob Holding, Cedric Soares, Ainsley Maitland Niles, Hector Bellerin, Calum Chambers, Shkodran Mustafi, Sokratis Papastathopoulos, David Luiz, Sead Kolasinac, Bukayo Saka, Matteo Guendouzi, Lucas Torreira, Nicolas Pepe, Reiss Nelson, Joe Willock, Dani Ceballos, Granit Xhaka, Mesut Ozil, Gabriel Martinelli, Eddie Nketiah, Alexandre Lacazette, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

