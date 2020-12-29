Dream11 Tips And Prediction Premier League

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Premier League 2020-21 – Football Tips For Today's Match BHA vs ARS at American Express Community Stadium: In another exciting matchup of Premier League 2020-21, Brighton & Hove Albion will take on Arsenal at the American Express Community Stadium on December 29. The Premier League BHA vs ARS encounter will kick-off at 11:30 PM IST. Brighton will start the game without Florin Andone and Jose Izquierdo as the duo still undergoes recovery. Right-back Tariq Lamptey was unavailable during Brighton's draw against West Ham due to a hamstring problem and could be rested with Joel Veltman filling in. Meanwhile, Arsenal will miss the services of Gabriel Magalhaes who has been tested positive for Coronavirus and is expected to miss three more games. Willian and David Luiz were not a part of the Arsenal squad that registered a 3-1 win against Chelsea last week.

Kick-Off Time: The Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Arsenal will start at 11:30 PM IST.

Venue: American Express Community Stadium.

BHA vs ARS My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- Bernd Leno (VC)

Defenders- Ben White, Hector Bellerin, Adam Webster, Lewis Dunk

Midfielders- Yves Bissouma, Granit Xhaka, Leandro Trossard, Bukayo Saka

Forwards- Danny Welbeck, Alexandre Lacazette (C)

BHA vs ARS Predicted Playing XIs

Brighton & Hove Albion: Robert Sanchez; Ben White, Solly March, Adam Webster, Joel Veltman, Lewis Dunk, Yves Bissouma, Danny Welbeck, Leandro Trossard, Steven Alzate, Aaron Connolly.

Arsenal: Bernd Leno, Rob Holding, Kieran Tierney, Emile Smith Rowe, Pablo Mari, Hector Bellerin, Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, Granit Xhaka, Alexandre Lacazette, Dani Ceballos.

BHA vs ARS SQUADS

Brighton & Hove Albion: Mathew Ryan, David Button, Jason Steele, Shane Duffy, Martin Montoya, Lewis Dunk, Adam Webster, Ezequiel Schelotto, Bernardo-Junior, Warren OHora, Dan Burn, Tariq Lamptey, Pascal Gross, Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Davy Propper, Aaron Mooy, Leandro Trossard, Jose Izquierdo, Solly March, Yves Bissouma, Alexis Mac Allister, Beram Kayal, Dale Stephens, Steven Alzate, Neal Maupay, Glenn Murray, Aaron Connolly.

Arsenal: Emiliano Martinez, Matt Macey, Bernd Leno, Kieran Tierney, Rob Holding, Cedric Soares, Ainsley Maitland Niles, Hector Bellerin, Calum Chambers, Shkodran Mustafi, Sokratis Papastathopoulos, David Luiz, Sead Kolasinac, Bukayo Saka, Matteo Guendouzi, Lucas Torreira, Nicolas Pepe, Reiss Nelson, Joe Willock, Dani Ceballos, Granit Xhaka, Mesut Ozil, Gabriel Martinelli, Eddie Nketiah, Alexandre Lacazette, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ BHA Dream11 Team/ ARS Dream11 Team/ Brighton & Hove Albion Dream11 Team/ Arsenal Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction/ Online Football Tips and more.