BHA vs CHE Premier League 2019-20: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips And Predicted XIs For Today's Brighton vs Chelsea Football Match at 12:30 AM IST September 15:

Brighton & Hove Albion and Chelsea lock horns at the Amex Stadium on Monday evening with both clubs aiming to improve their respective Premier League campaigns. While the Blues edged out Leicester City for fourth place last season, the Seagulls could only finish in 15th position within the standings.

Kick-Off Time: The Premier League match between Brighton vs Chelsea will start at 12:30 AM IST – September 15.

Venue: Amex Stadium

My Dream11 Team

Ryan, Zouma, Rudiger, Alonso, Kante, Hudson-Odoi, Trossard, Mount, Lallana, Maupay, Werner

Probable 11

Brighton: Ryan (GK), Burn, Dunk, White, Veltman, Bissouma, Propper, Trossard, Lallana, Gross, Maupay

Chelsea: Arrizabalaga (GK), James, Zouma, Rudiger, Alonso, Kante, Jorginho, Havertz, Mount, Hudson-Odoi, Werner

SQUADS

Brighton & Hove Albion (BHA): Jason Steele, David Button, Mathew Ryan, Tariq Lamptey, Adam Webster, Dan Burn, Warren OHora, Lewis Dunk, Bernardo-Junior, Ezequiel Schelotto, Martin Montoya, Shane Duffy, Alexis Mac Allister, Steven Alzate, Leandro Trossard, Yves Bissouma, Dale Stephens, Solly March, Pascal Gross, Beram Kayal, Aaron Mooy, Jose Izquierdo, Davy Propper, Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Aaron Connolly, Neal Maupay, Glenn Murray

Chelsea (CHE): Kepa Arrizabalaga, Willy Caballero, Jamie Cumming, Cesar Azpilicueta, Marcos Alonso, Andreas Christensen, Antonio Rudiger, Reece James, Emerson Palmieri, Fikayo Tomori, Ian Maatsen, Kurt Zouma, Willian, Christian Pulisic, Mason Mount, Pedro, Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic, N’Golo Kante, Ross Barkley, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Billy Gilmour, Danilo Pantic, Faustino Anjorin, Lewis Baker, Marco Van Ginkel, Tammy Abraham, Olivier Giroud, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Michy Batshuayi, Armando Broja

