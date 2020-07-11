Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester City Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Premier League 2019-20 – Football Tips For Today's Match BHA vs MCI at American Express Stadium: In one of the most exciting battles of Premier League 2019-20, Brighton & Hove Albion will take on defending champions for their 35th fixture in the competition. The Premier League BHA vs MCI match will be played at the American Express Community Stadium. In terms of the standings, Brighton are 15th in the league with 36 points on board and are eight points adrift from the drop zone. Meanwhile, Manchester City might have not reclaimed the title this season, but are still one of the teams to beat. Pep Guardiola's men are in at second with 69 points to their names.

Kick-Off Time: The Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Manchester City will start at 12.30 AM IST (July 12 in India).

Venue: American Express Community Stadium.

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- M Ryan

Defenders- Laporte, B Mendy, K Walker, T Lamptey

Midfielders- KD Bruyne (C), P Foden, L Trossard, Y Bissoua

Forwards- G Jesus, R Sterling (VC)

BHA vs MCI Predicted Playing XIs

Brighton: Lewis Dunk, Adam Webster, Dan Burn, Ezequiel Schelotto, Martín Montoya, Leandro Trossard, Aaron Connolly, Alexis Mac Allister, Davy Pröpper, Aaron Mooy, Solly March.

Manchester City: Ederson, Aymeric Laporte, Eric García, Oleksandr Zinchenko, João Cancelo, Fernandinho, David Silva, Bernardo Silva, Phil Foden, Riyad Mahrez, Taylor Harwood-Bellis.

BHA vs MCI SQUADS

Brighton & Hove Albion: Jason Steele, David Button, Mathew Ryan, Tariq Lamptey, Adam Webster, Dan Burn, Warren OHora, Lewis Dunk, Bernardo-Junior, Ezequiel Schelotto, Martin Montoya, Shane Duffy, Alexis Mac Allister, Steven Alzate, Leandro Trossard, Yves Bissouma, Dale Stephens, Solly March, Pascal Gross, Beram Kayal, Aaron Mooy, Jose Izquierdo, Davy Propper, Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Aaron Connolly, Neal Maupay, Glenn Murray.

Manchester City: Claudio Bravo, Ederson Moraes, Scott Carson, Aymeric Laporte, Benjamin Mendy, Eric Garcia, Fernandinho, Joao Cancelo, John Stones, Kyle Walker, Nicolas Otamendi, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Bernardo Silva, David Silva, Ilkay Gundogan, Kevin De Bruyne, Leroy Sane, Phil Foden, Riyad Mahrez, Rodrigo Hernandez, Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling, Sergio Aguero.

