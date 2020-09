Dream11 Team Prediction

Defenders: Maguire, Wan Bisaka, Rojo

Midfielders: Fred, James, Propper, Stephens

Forwards: Martial, Rashfrord, N Maupay

Starting 11

Brighton & Hove Albion: Ryan; White, Dunk, Webster; Lamptey, Propper, Alzate, March; Trossard, Connolly, Maupay

Manchester United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; Pogba, Van de Beek; Greenwood, Fernandes, Rashford; Martial

BHA vs MUN Dream11 Prediction: Brighton Vs Manchester United Best Dream 11 Team for Premier League 2019-20 Match