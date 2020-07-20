Dream11 Team Prediction

BHA vs NEW Premier League 2019-20- Captain, Vice-captain And Fantasy Tips For Today's Brighton & Hove Albion vs Newcastle United Football Match Predicted XIs at American Express Community Stadium 10:30 PM IST

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Newcastle United Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's Premier League match, Brighton & Hove Albion vs Newcastle United Dream11 Team Player List, BHA Dream11 Team Player List, NEW Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Football Tips Brighton & Hove Albion vs Newcastle United, Online Football Tips – Premier League 2019-20, Football Tips And Prediction – BHA vs NEW Premier League, Online Football Tips And Prediction – Brighton & Hove Albion vs Newcastle United Premier League

Kick-Off Time: The Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion vs Newcastle United will start at 10:30 PM IST.

Venue: American Express Community Stadium

My Dream11 Team

Ryan, Yedlin, Rose, Watts, Trossard, Propper, Shelvey, Almiron, Maupey, Gayle, Joelintin

SQUADS

Brighton & Hove Albion (BHA): Jason Steele, David Button, Mathew Ryan, Tariq Lamptey, Adam Webster, Dan Burn, Warren OHora, Lewis Dunk, Bernardo-Junior, Ezequiel Schelotto, Martin Montoya, Shane Duffy, Alexis Mac Allister, Steven Alzate, Leandro Trossard, Yves Bissouma, Dale Stephens, Solly March, Pascal Gross, Beram Kayal, Aaron Mooy, Jose Izquierdo, Davy Propper, Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Aaron Connolly, Neal Maupay, Glenn Murray

Newcastle United (NEW): Karl Darlow, Martin Dubravka, Federico Fernandez, Fabian Schar, Deandre Yedlin, Ciaran Clark, Danny Rose, Paul Dummett, Javier Manquillo, Jamaal Lascelles, Jetro Willems, Emil Krafth, Florian Lejeune, Nabil Bentaleb, Christian Atsu, Isaac Hayden, Jonjo Shelvey, Rolando Aarons, Matt Ritchie, Jacob Murphy, Miguel Almiron, Henri Saivet, Allan Saint-Maximin, Valentino Lazaro, Sean Longstaff, Matthew Longstaff, Dwight Gayle, Andy Carroll, Yoshinori Muto, Joelinton

