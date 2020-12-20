Dream11 Team Prediction

It would be a clash of the lower-ranked teams when Brighton host Sheffield United on Sunday at the Amex Stadium. Both teams would be desperate for the three points to get their campaign up and running. While Sheffield has lost all their last five games, Brighton is coming into the match on the back of a win.

Kick-Off Time: The Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion vs Sheffield United will start at 5:30 PM IST, December 19.

Venue: Amex Stadium.

BHA vs SHF My Dream11 Team

Ramsdale, Basham, Baldock, Lamptey, Fleck, Lundstram, March, Gross, Maupay, McBurnie, McGoldrick

SQUADS

Brighton & Hove Albion (BHA): Mathew Ryan, Adam Webster, Jason Steele, Robert Sánchez, Christian Walton, Tariq Lamptey, Ben White, Bernardo, Dan Burn, Joël Veltman, Romaric Yapi, Lars Dendoncker, Lewis Dunk, Alexis Mac Allister, Pascal Gross, Adam Lallana, Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Steven Alzate, Solly March, Davy Pröpper, Max Sanders, Jayson Molumby, Peter Gwargis, Teddy Jenks, Aaron Connolly, Yves Bissouma, Neal Maupay, Leandro Trossard, Danny Welbeck, José Izquierdo, Florin Andone, Andi Zeqiri

Sheffield United (SHF): Aaron Ramsdale, Wesley Foderingham, Michael Verrips, Simon Moore, Enda Stevens, Max Lowe, Phil Jagielka, Jack Robinson, Jayden Bogle, George Baldock, John Fleck, Jack O’Connell, Chris Basham, John Lundstram, Sander Berge, Lys Mousset, Oliver Burke, Oliver Norwood, Ethan Ampadu, Ben Osborn, Jack Rodwell, Kean Bryan, Zak Brunt, Oliver McBurnie, Billy Sharp, John Egan, David McGoldrick, Rhian Brewster

