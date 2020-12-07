Dream11 Team Tips And Predictions

BHA vs SOU Premier League 2020-21: Football Prediction Tips For Today's Brighton vs Southampton on December 8, Tuesday:

Brighton vs Southampton Dream11 Team – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of BHA vs SOU, Southampton Dream 11 Team Player List, Brighton Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Football Tips Brighton vs Southampton, Premier League, Online Football Tips, Brighton vs Southampton Premier League.

Here is today’s Dream11 pick for BHA vs SOU

Kick-off Time: The match starts at 1.30 AM IST – December 8 in India.

BHA vs SOU My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – Mathew Ryan

Defenders – Ben White, Lewis Dunk, Kyle Walker-Peters, Jannik Vestergaard

Midfielders – Solly March, Yves Bissouma, James Ward-Prowse (VC)

Forwards – Neal Maupay (C), Che Adams, Theo Walcott

SQUADS

Brighton & Hove Albion (BHA): Mathew Ryan, Adam Webster, Jason Steele, Robert Sánchez, Christian Walton, Tariq Lamptey, Ben White, Bernardo, Dan Burn, Joël Veltman, Romaric Yapi, Lars Dendoncker, Lewis Dunk, Alexis Mac Allister, Pascal Gross, Adam Lallana, Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Steven Alzate, Solly March, Davy Pröpper, Max Sanders, Jayson Molumby, Peter Gwargis, Teddy Jenks, Aaron Connolly, Yves Bissouma, Neal Maupay, Leandro Trossard, Danny Welbeck, José Izquierdo, Florin Andone, Andi Zeqiri

Southampton (SOU): Alex McCarthy, Harry Lewis, Fraser Forster, Kyle Walker-Peters, Ryan Bertrand, Jannik Vestergaard, Jack Stephens, Mohammed Salisu, Ibrahima Diallo, Jan Bednarek, Oriol Romeu, James Ward-Prowse, Nathan Redmond, Moussa Djenepo, Stuart Armstrong, Yan Valery, William Smallbone, Kayne Ramsay, Theo Walcott, Shane Long, Danny Ings, Che Adams, Michael Obafemi, Nathan Tella, Jake Vokins, Daniel N’Lundulu

