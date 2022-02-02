Mumbai: India’s ex-bowling coach Bharat Arun has to be credited for the rise of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, and the other medium-pacers in Tests. In a recent interview on Sportstar, Arun recalled a time just ahead of the 2018 tour to South Africa when India had a 10-12-day preparatory camp. Hailing Bumrah, he remembered when Kohli had praised the bowler after a session in the nets.Also Read - Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni And Jasprit Bumrah Feature in Thisara Perera's All-Time T20 XI

"We had 10-12 days for practice before the start of that South Africa series in 2018. During that period, Virat was extremely impressed with Bumrah in the nets – he said, "He [Bumrah] is the most difficult to face amongst all the bowlers we have." So, he instantly decided that Bumrah would be playing in the first Test, and his career took off from there," Arun told Sportstar.

"Ravi and I had a discussion… He wanted me to give Bumrah a call when we were in Kolkata and tell him that he may be on the tour to South Africa to play Test cricket. Bumrah, previously, when he was part of the ODI teams, constantly told me that his dream was to be a successful Test cricketer," Arun explained.

In a few days’ time after catching the attention of Kohli, Bumrah made his Test debut in South Africa and emerged as India’s fast-bowling star after a few good performances in that tour.

Since that tour, there has been no looking back for Bumrah, who is currently the premier fast-bowler – not just in India – but among the best in the world.