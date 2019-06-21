Bharatiya Janata Party’s Gautam Gambhir has trolled Aam Aadmi Party in the most hilarious manner possible. Not long back, AAP accused Gambhir of using his lookalike for campaigning. Gambhir contested the Lok Sabha elections from East Delhi and emerged victorious. The pictures of the lookalike waving to fans from the car went viral. Now, Gambhir has launched a counter and it is extremely witty. He took to Twitter and posted a picture of himself carrying his daughter Anaiza in his arms. Referring to his daughter as his clone, Gambhir’s post read, “Some ppl thought I had a clone…….. proving them right.”

Some ppl thought I had a clone…….. proving them right. pic.twitter.com/iNHoOzvGRn — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) June 20, 2019

Here is the picture of Gambhir’s lookalike:

गौतम गंभीर का डुप्लीकेट गौरव अरोड़ा है, जो कि कांग्रेस का 2017 MCD चुनाव का वार्ड 96N से उम्मीदवार था तो सवाल ये है कि कांग्रेस और अजय माकन बीजेपी की क्यों मदद करना चाहते है ? क्या डील हुई है? pic.twitter.com/wzbz3cuKmn — Durgesh Pathak (@ipathak25) May 10, 2019

When this post was made, here is how Gambhir reacted to it back then.

Faced with a certain defeat, @AAP finds a fixation everyday, this time they found my clone !! — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) May 10, 2019

The former batsman performed the spiritual and discipline on the fifth International Yoga Day on Friday at an event in Delhi.

“Yoga is very important for a sports person and sportsmen always practice yoga. Both gymming and yoga are important, but yoga helps in building concentration and keeps you calm and peaceful to take better decisions,” he added.

“Yoga does not only make your body fit but also helps you gain mental peace. If your mind is healthy then this country will also remain healthy,” he concluded.