#BHAvPAK Trends on Twitter X During India-Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Match Amidst Bharat Name Change Debate
The match has been temporarily halted due to heavy rain. As of now, India are 147/2 in 24.1 overs, with captain Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill slamming 56 and 58 respectively.
Colombo, Sri Lanka: The whole of social media started debating over renaming India’s name to Bharat on 5th September after a G20 Summit invitation was written ‘President of Bharat’ instead of India. An outrage broke out with many former cricketers, politicians and other distinguished personalities supported the name change citing that the name ‘India’ was given by the Britishers and it’s high time that the original name ‘Bharat’ should be officially put back to use.
During the India vs Pakistan, high-voltage Super 4 match between India and Pakistan, fans started trending #BHAvPAK on Twitter ‘X’ on Sunday at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Sri Lanka’s Colombo in support of Bharat name change.
Here are some of the posts with the trending hashtag:-
It is getting dark 🤨😳#INDvsPAK #PAKvIND #BHAvsPAK #AsiaCup2023 #AsiaCup pic.twitter.com/BYrSjBzXJ4
— MrDeepak (@X_MrDeepak) September 10, 2023
Kl Rahul is ready to Roar….#IndiavsPak #BHAvsPAK #KLRahul
— Vishal (@Vishalbaliyan97) September 10, 2023
Watching King Kohli and KL bat#INDvsPAK #BHAvsPAK pic.twitter.com/Atu7UYmZSh
— Aadi (@Policricks_) September 10, 2023
#BHAvsPAK#INDvsPAK
How it started. How it’s going. pic.twitter.com/aeQ9N12yQA
— vani🌬️ (@nhiiyaar) September 10, 2023
Rohit Sharma aur Shubham Gill dono out ho gye 🥺#BHAvsPAK pic.twitter.com/ALf9W5MIdB
— Happiness 🙂 (@kaam_kro_apna) September 10, 2023
Persistent rain had prevented a result when the two teams played in the league stage match in Pallekele on September 2. To avoid a washout of the India-Pakistan Super Four match, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) on Friday added a reserve day for Sunday’s match, which had a heavy rain forecast.
As per the revised playing conditions, if no more play happens on Sunday due to inclement weather, then the game will continue from the point of interruption with no overs lost. A minimum of 20 overs are needed to be bowled in both innings to achieve a result.
