BHB vs DPR Dream11 Tips And Prediction Assam T20

Barak Bravehearts vs Dihing Patkai Riders Dream11 Team Prediction Assam T20 2021 – Fantasy Cricket Playing Tips, Drean11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s BHB vs DPR at Judges Field, Guwahati: In match no. 21 of BYJU’s Assam T20 competition, Dihing Patkai Riders will lock horns against Barak Bravehearts on September 28 – Tuesday. The Assam T20 BHB vs DPR match will begin at 9 AM IST. Barak Bravehearts are in the middle of a sensational run in the ongoing season and have won 5 out of the six games they played. Currently, they are placed at the top of the table are the favourites to win this match. Dihing Patkai Riders, on the other hand, didn’t have a good time in the Assam T20 tournament. Their last outing against Brahmaputra Boys was a close one as they lost the game by just one run. Here is the Assam T20 Dream11 Guru Tips and BHB vs DPR Dream11 Team Prediction Assam T20, BHB vs DPR Fantasy Cricket Prediction Assam T20, Probable XIs for BHB vs DPR Assam T20 match.Also Read - KKR vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints VIVO IPL 2021 Match 41: Captain, Vice-Captain – Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals, Playing 11s T20 Match at Sharjah Cricket Stadium 3:30 PM IST September 28 Tuesday

TOSS: The Assam T20 match toss between Barak Bravehearts vs Dihing Patkai Riders will take place at 8:30 AM (IST) – September 28. Also Read - ENG-XI vs FIN Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints Dream11 ECC T10 Match 5: Captain, Vice-Captain- England XI vs Finland, Playing 11s, Team News For Today's Group C T10 Match at Cartama Oval at 8:30 PM IST September 27 Monday

Time: 9 AM IST Also Read - SRH vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints VIVO IPL 2021 Match 40: Captain, Vice-Captain – Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals, Playing 11s T20 Match at Dubai International Cricket Stadium 7:30 PM IST September 27 Monday

Venue: Judges Field, Guwahati.

BHB vs DPR My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Abhishek Thakuri

Batsmen – Nibir Deka (C), Rahul Hazarika, Parvez Aziz

All-rounders – Nipan Deka, Arup Das (VC), Sibsankar Roy, Swarupam Purkayastha

Bowlers – Roshan Alam-I, Avinav Choudhury, Rabi Chetri

BHB vs DPR Probable Playing XIs

Barak Bravehearts: Wasiqur Rahman (wk), Nipan Deka, Parvez Aziz, Akash Sengupta, Avinav Chowdhury, Roshan Alam, Nibir Deka, Rajjakuddin Ahmed, Swarupam Purkayastha (C), Ayush Agarwal, Dhrubajyoti Das, Darshan Rajbonshi.

Dihing Patkai Riders: Sibsankar Roy (C), Arup Das, Rahul Hazarika, Denish Ahmed, Abhishek Thakuri (wk), Ruhinandan Pegu, Anand Sharma, Rabi Chetri, MD Meraj, Sahil Ahmed, Dibakar Johori.

BHB vs DPR SQUADS

Barak Bravehearts: Ishan Ahmed, Neeraj Yadav, Nibir Deka, Nipan Deka, Akash Sengupta, Dhrubajyoti Das, Parvez Aziz, Rajjakuddin Ahmed, Swarupam Purkayastha (C), Ayush Agarwal, Wasiqur Rahman (wk), Avinav Choudhury, Darshan Rajbongshi, Ranjanjyoti Khatoniar, Roshan Alam.

Dihing Patkai Riders: Sibsankar Roy (C), Abhishek Thakuri (wk), Rahul Hazarika, Denish Ahmed, Anand Sharma, Arup Das, Ruhinandan Pegu, Sahil Ahmed, MD. Meraj, Dibakar Johori, Rabi Chetri, Rajat Singh, Hridip Das, Rituraj Biswas.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ BHB Dream11 Team/ DPR Dream11 Team/ Dihing Patkai Riders Dream11 Team Prediction/ Barak Bravehearts Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips Assam T20/ Fantasy Cricket Tips and more.