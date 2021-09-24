BHB vs KAH Dream11 Tips And Prediction Assam T20

Barak Bravehearts vs Kaziranga Heroes Dream11 Team Prediction Assam T20 2021 – Fantasy Cricket Playing Tips, Drean11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today's BHB vs KAH at Judges Field, Puducherry: In match no. 13 of BYJU's Assam T20 competition, Kaziranga Heroes will lock horns against Barak Bravehearts on September 24 – Friday. The Assam T20 BHB vs KAH match will begin at 9 AM IST. Both the teams are facing each other for the first time in this competition. Barak Bravehearts have been in top form and are ruling the points table with 3 wins in four games. On the other hand, Kaziranga Heroes won only one of the three games they played. They will be looking to make a comeback to progress in the tournament and gain a couple of valuable points. Hence, Barak Bravehearts are expected to dominate the opposition in the upcoming fixture on Friday. Here is the Assam T20 Dream11 Guru Tips and BHB vs KAH Dream11 Team Prediction Assam T20, BHB vs KAH Fantasy Cricket Prediction Assam T20, Probable XIs for BHB vs KAH Assam T20 match.

TOSS: The Assam T20 match toss between Barak Bravehearts vs Kaziranga Heroes will take place at 8:30 AM (IST) – September 24.

Time: 9 AM IST

Venue: Judges Field, Guwahati.

BHB vs KAH My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Hrishikesh Tamuli

Batters: Danish Das, Nibir Deka, Parvez Aziz

All-rounders: Abhilash Gogoi, Amit Sinha, Nipan Deka, Rajjakuddin Ahmed

Bowlers: Avinav Chowdhury, Roshan Alam, Ranjit Mali

BHB vs KAH Probable Playing XIs

Barak Bravehearts: Wasiqur Rahman (wk), Ishan Ahmed, Nipan Deka, Parvez Aziz, Akash Sengupta, Avinav Chowdhury, Roshan Alam, Nibir Deka, Neeraj Yadav, Rajjakuddin Ahmed, Swarupam Purkayastha (Captain).

Kaziranga Heroes: Pritam Debnath, Danish Das, Amit Sinha (Captain), Abhilash Gogoi, Hrishikesh Tamuli (wk), Kalam Raiza, Ranjit Mali, Abhijit Barman, Bishal Das, Shivam Mittal, Abit Chakraborty.

BHB vs KAH SQUADS

Barak Bravehearts: Ishan Ahmed, Neeraj Yadav, Nibir Deka, Nipan Deka, Akash Sengupta, Dhrubajyoti Das, Parvez Aziz, Rajjakuddin Ahmed, Swarupam Purkayastha, Ayush Agarwal, Wasiqur Rahman, Avinav Choudhury, Darshan Rajbongshi, Ranjanjyoti Khatoniar, Roshan Alam.

Kaziranga Heroes: Nihar Narah, Pritam Debnath, Abhilash Gogoi, Amit Sinha, Dasarath Kumar, Hrishikesh Tamuli, Sandip Mazumder, Abhijit Barman, Bhaskar Das, Bishal Das, Kalam Raiza, Ranjit Mali, Al Aman Mazumdar, Bishal Saha, Denish Das.

