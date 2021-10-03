BHB vs KAH Dream11 Tips And Prediction Assam T20

Barak Bravehearts vs Kaziranga Heroes Dream11 Team Prediction Assam T20 2021 – Fantasy Cricket Playing Tips, Drean11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s BHB vs KAH at Judges Field, Guwahati: In first semifinal of BYJU’s Assam T20 competition, Kaziranga Heroes will lock horns against Barak Bravehearts on October 3 – Sunday. The Assam T20 BHB vs KAH match will begin at 9 AM IST. Barak Bravehearts have been at their best in this tournament are placed at the top of the table. Barak Bravehearts have won 9 out of the ten matches they have played so far. On the other hand, Kaziranga Heroes lost their previous outing against the same opposition, Barak Bravehearts. In their last meeting, Barak Bravehearts walked off with a 3-wicket triumph Here is the Assam T20 Dream11 Guru Tips and BHB vs KAH Dream11 Team Prediction Assam T20, BHB vs KAH Fantasy Cricket Prediction Assam T20, Probable XIs for BHB vs KAH Assam T20 match.Also Read - RCB vs PBKS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Playing Hints VIVO IPL Match 48: Captain, Vice-Captain - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings, Probable XIs, Injury News For Today's T20 Match at Sharjah Stadium 3.30 PM IST October 3 Sunday

TOSS: The Assam T20 match toss between Barak Bravehearts vs Kaziranga Heroes will take place at 8:30 AM (IST) – October 3. Also Read - RR vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints VIVO IPL 2021 Match 47: Captain, Vice-Captain – Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings, Playing 11s, News For Today’s T20 Match at Sheikh Zayed Stadium 7.30 PM IST October 2 Saturday

Time: 9 AM IST Also Read - NFCC vs BCP Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips ECS T10 Cyprus Match 31 And 32: Captain, Vice-Captain- Nicosia XI Fighters CC vs Black Caps, Playing 11s, Team News For Today's T10 Match at Ypsonas Ground at 9:30 PM IST October 2 Saturday

Venue: Judges Field, Guwahati.

BHB vs KAH My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Wasiqur Rahman

Batters – Swarupam Purkayastha, Danish Das, Pritam Debnath

All-rounders – Ranjit Mali, Amit Sinha (C), Akash Sengupta (VC), Rajjakuddin Ahmed

Bowlers – Roshan Alam-I, Abir Chakraborty, Avinav Choudhury

BHB vs KAH Probable Playing XIs

Barak Bravehearts: Wasiqur Rahman (wk), Parvez Aziz, Akash Sengupta, Avinav Chowdhury, Roshan Alam, Nibir Deka, Ishan Ahmed, Nipan Deka, Rajjakuddin Ahmed, Neeraj Yadav, Swarupam Purkayastha (C).

Kaziranga Heroes: Pritam Debnath, Danish Das, Amit Sinha (C), Abhilash Gogoi, MD Kaif, Kalam Raiza, Ranjit Mali, Shivam Mittal, Abir Chakraborty, Sandip Mazumder (wk), Dasarath Kumar.

BHB vs KAH SQUADS

Barak Bravehearts: Ishan Ahmed, Neeraj Yadav, Nibir Deka, Nipan Deka, Akash Sengupta, Dhrubajyoti Das, Parvez Aziz, Rajjakuddin Ahmed, Swarupam Purkayastha (C), Ayush Agarwal, Wasiqur Rahman (wk), Avinav Choudhury, Darshan Rajbongshi, Ranjanjyoti Khatoniar, Roshan Alam.

Kaziranga Heroes: Denish Das, Pritam Debnath, Amit Sinha (C), Abhilash Gogoi, Kalam Raiza, Shivam Mittal, Ranjit Mali, Abir Chakraborty, Sandip Mazumder (wk), Dasarath Kumar, MD Kaif, Bishal Das, Bishal Saha, Bhaskar Das.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ BHB Dream11 Team/ KAH Dream11 Team/ Kaziranga Heroes Dream11 Team Prediction/ Barak Bravehearts Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips Assam T20/ Fantasy Cricket Tips and more.