BHB vs MTI Dream11 Tips And Prediction Assam T20

Barak Bravehearts vs Manas Tigers Dream11 Team Prediction Assam T20 2021 – Fantasy Cricket Playing Tips, Drean11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today's BHB vs MTI at Judges Field, Guwahati: In match no. 17 of BYJU's Assam T20 competition, Manas Tigers will lock horns against Barak Bravehearts on September 26 – Sunday. The Assam T20 BHB vs MTI match will begin at 9 AM IST. Both the teams are facing each other for the first time in this competition. Barak Bravehearts have been in top form and are ruling the points table with 3 wins in four games. On the other hand, Manas Tigers won only one of the three games they played. They will be looking to make a comeback to progress in the tournament and gain a couple of valuable points. Hence, Barak Bravehearts are expected to dominate the opposition in the upcoming fixture on Sunday. Here is the Assam T20 Dream11 Guru Tips and BHB vs MTI Dream11 Team Prediction Assam T20, BHB vs MTI Fantasy Cricket Prediction Assam T20, Probable XIs for BHB vs MTI Assam T20 match.

TOSS: The Assam T20 match toss between Barak Bravehearts vs Manas Tigers will take place at 8:30 AM (IST) – September 26.

Time: 9 AM IST

Venue: Judges Field, Guwahati.

BHB vs MTI My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Erik Roy

Batters – Nibir Deka, Ishan Ahmed, Romario Sharma

All-rounders – Nipan Deka (C), Pallavkumar Das, Rajjakuddin Ahmed (VC), Akash Sengupta

Bowlers – Roshan Alam-I, Avinav Choudhury, Dharani Rabha

BHB vs MTI Probable Playing XIs

Barak Bravehearts: Wasiqur Rahman (wk), Ishan Ahmed, Nipan Deka, Parvez Aziz, Akash Sengupta, Avinav Chowdhury, Roshan Alam, Nibir Deka, Neeraj Yadav, Rajjakuddin Ahmed, Swarupam Purkayastha (Captain).

Manas Tigers: Romario Sharma, Roshan Basfor, Nihar Deka, Aman Chetry, Pallavkumar Das (Captain), Mrinmoy Dutta, Amlanjyoti Das, Erik Roy (wk), Dharani Rabha, Hrishikesh Bora, Nihar Paul.

BHB vs MTI SQUADS

Barak Bravehearts: Ishan Ahmed, Neeraj Yadav, Nibir Deka, Nipan Deka, Akash Sengupta, Dhrubajyoti Das, Parvez Aziz, Rajjakuddin Ahmed, Swarupam Purkayastha (C), Ayush Agarwal, Wasiqur Rahman (wk), Avinav Choudhury, Darshan Rajbongshi, Ranjanjyoti Khatoniar, Roshan Alam.

Manas Tigers: Pallavkumar Das (C), Erik Roy (wk), Nihar Deka, Roshan Basfor, Romario Sharma, Aman Chetry, Hrishikesh Bora, Nihar Paul, Amlanjyoti Das, Mrinmoy Dutta, Dharani Rabha, Gaurav Talukdar, Abdul Khureshi, Deepak Gohain.

