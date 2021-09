BHB vs MTI Dream11 Prediction BYJU’s Assam T20

Barak Bravehearts vs Manas Tigers Dream11 Team Prediction BYJU's Assam T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's BHB vs MTI at Judges Field, Guwahati. In the match of BYJU's Assam T20, Barak Bravehearts will take on Manas Tigers at the Judges Field, Guwahati, on Saturday. The BYJU's Assam T20 BHB vs MTI match will start at 9:00 AM IST – September 18.

TOSS: The BYJU’s Assam T20 toss between Barak Bravehearts and Manas Tigers will take place at 08:30 AM IST. Also Read - LEI vs NAP Dream11 Team Tips And Predictions, Europa League: Football Prediction Tips For Today’s Leicester City vs Napoli on September 17, Friday

Time: 9:00 AM IST Also Read - GAL vs LAZ Dream11 Team Tips And Predictions, Europa League: Football Prediction Tips For Today’s Galatasaray vs Lazio on September 16, Thursday

Venue: Judges Field, Guwahati.

BHB vs MTI My Dream11 Team

Gaurav Talukdar, Nipan Deka, Romario Sharma, Ishan Ahmed (VC), Pallavkumar Das (C), Roshan Basfor, Parvez Aziz, Abdul Ajij Khuraishi, Avinav Choudhury, Ranjanjyoti Khatoniar, Dipok Gohain

BHB vs MTI Probable Playing XIs

Barak Bravehearts: Aayush Agarwal, Ishan Ahmed, Nipan Deka, Parvez Aziz, Swarupam Purkayastha, Akash Sengupta, Ranjanjyoti Khatoniar, Avinav Choudhury, Roshan Alam, Nibir Deka, Neeraj Yadav.

Manas Tigers: Gaurav Talukdar, Romario Sharma, Roshan Basfor, Nihar Deka, Aman Chetry, Pallavkumar Das, Mrinmoy Dutta, Dipok Gohain, Amlanjyoti Das, Abdul Ajij Khuraishi, Hrishikesh Bora.

