BHS vs JJ Hong Kong Women's T20 Match 3: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Tips- Bauhinia Stars vs Jade Jets, Playing 11s, Team News From Mission Road Ground at 11 AM IST June 27 Sunday

Bauhinia Stars vs Jade Jets Dream11 Team Prediction Hong Kong Women's T20 – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of JJ vs BHS, Hong Kong Women's T20, Bauhinia Stars Dream11 Team Player List, Jade Jets Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Tips Bauhinia Stars vs Jade Jets, Online Cricket Tips JJ vs BHS Hong Kong Women's T20, Fantasy Playing Tips – Hong Kong Women's T20.

TOSS: The Hong Kong Women’s T20 toss between Bauhinia Stars and Jade Jets will take place at 10:30 AM IST – June 27.

Time: 11 AM IST.

Venue: Mission Road Ground.

BHS vs JJ My Dream11 Team

Keeper – Hiu Ying Cheung

Batters – Tinaz Karbhari, Jaswinder Kaur, Shanzeen Shahzad-II

All-rounders – Mariko Hill (C), Jasmine Titmuss(VC), Ruchitha Venkatesh, Keenu Gill

Bowlers – Betty Chan, Alison Siu, Maheen Haider

BHS vs JJ Probable Playing 11s

Bauhinia Stars: Emma Lai, Shanzeen Shahzad, Kary Chan©, Maryam Bibi, Jenefer Davies(wk), Amanda Cheung, Ruchitha Venkatesh, Anum Ahmad, Dorothea Chan, Alison Siu, Maheen Haider

Jade Jets: Pull To, Mariko Hill, Keenu Gill, Hiu Ying Cheung(wk), Jasmine Titmuss©, Betty Chan, Tinaz Karbhari, Katy Gibbons, Tammy Chu, Rajvir Kaur, Charlotte Chan

BHS vs JJ SQUADS

Bauhinia Stars: Emma Lai, Shanzeen Shahzad, Kary Chan©, Maryam Bibi, Jenefer Davies(wk), Amanda Cheung, Ruchitha Venkatesh, Anum Ahmad, Dorothea Chan, Alison Siu, Maheen Haider, Connie Wong, Mehreen Yousaf, Jennifer Alumbro

Jade Jets: Pull To, Mariko Hill, Keenu Gill, Hiu Ying Cheung(wk), Jasmine Titmuss©, Betty Chan, Tinaz Karbhari, Katy Gibbons, Tammy Chu, Rajvir Kaur, Charlotte Chan, Iqra Sahar, Ashley Hung, Rida Haider

