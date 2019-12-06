Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Bhutan and Bangladesh Under-23 Match No. 6 South Asian Games 2019 – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match BHU vs BD-U23 at Kirtipur: In the match no. 6 of South Asian Games 2019, Bhutan will take on a strong Bangladesh Under-23 team at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur on Friday. After beating minnows Maldives by a huge margin of 108 runs, Bangladesh Under-23 are riding high on confidence and will look to continue that against Bhutan. Their batting looks strong with the likes of Mohammad Naim, Soumya Sarkar and Najmul Hossain Shanto, who performed brilliantly in the previous match. In bowling, they have Afif Hossain, who will be a key bowler for the Bangla Tigers.

On the other hand, Bhutan lost back to back two consecutive games in this tournament. Their batsmen have failed to make any substantial contribution for the side. If they want to put up any sort of fight against Bangladesh, then they would desperately want their top-order batsmen to come up with some convincing performances.

TOSS – The toss between Bhutan and Bangladesh Under-23 will take place at 8.45 AM (IST).

Time: 8.15 AM IST.

Venue: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur.

My Dream11 Team

Wicket-keeper: Zakir Hasan

Batters – Soumya Sarkar (VC), Mohammad Naim (C), Tenzin Wangchuk Jr, Mikyo R Dorji, Snam Tobgay

All-Rounders – Afif Hossain

Bowlers – Tanvir Islam, Abedin Afridi, Karma Dorji, Tobden Singye

BHU vs BD-U23 Probable Playing XIs

Bangladesh Under-23: Mohammed Saif Hasan, Mohammad Naim, Soumya Sarkar, Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Nazmul Hossain Shanto (C), Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Zakir Hasan (WK), Sumon Khan, Mahidul Islam Bhuiyan Ankon, Tanvir Islam, Syed Minhajul Abedin Afridi.

Bhutan: Tenzin Wangchuk Jr, Tobden Singye, Jigme Singye (C), Mikyo R Dorji, Snam Tobgay, Thinley Jamtsho, Sonam Chophel (WK), Nangang Chejay, Jigme Thinley, Karma Dorji, Ugyen Dorji.

