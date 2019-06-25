India vs West Indies: So, Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar has recovered from his injury! Bhuvi had picked up a niggle in his hamstring during India’s match against Pakistan and that kept him out for the Afghanistan clash. Now, it seems he is recovered from his injury and ready to roll. In India’s latest indoor practice session at Old Trafford, Manchester, Bhuvi was seen in his strides rolling his arms over. He looked in good shape and rhythm as he ran in and delivered. This would be a great piece of news for his fans who have been waiting to see him back opening the bowling for India.

Here is the video: