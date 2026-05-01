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Bhuvneshwar Kumar breaks silence on Rajat Patidars catch controversy during RCB vs GT clash, says...

Bhuvneshwar Kumar breaks silence on Rajat Patidar’s catch controversy during RCB vs GT clash, says…

Bhuvneshwar Kumar opens up on Rajat Patidar's controversial catch during RCB vs GT clash in IPL 2026. Scroll down to read the full story.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar opens up on Rajat Patidar's controversial catch

Rajat Patidar’s Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) played their last match against Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans (GT) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. The result of the match was not in the favor of Royal Challengers Bengaluru, as Gujarat Titans defeated them by 4 wickets by 25 balls spare.

Gujarat Titans defeat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 4 wickets

Star Gujarat Titans (GT) players, Shubman Gill and Jason Holder showcased a significant performance for Gujarat Titans. Gujarat Titans captain, batter and star player, Shubman Gill, showcased his brilliance one more time in the much-won situation game. Well, let’s discuss Shubman Gill’s performance. Gill scored 43 runs off 18 balls, including four fours and three sixes. Gill batted at a strike rate of 238.

Meanwhile, star all-rounder Jason Holder reflected his all-round brilliance against Royals Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). While Gujarat Titans’ bowling, Jason Holder gave a major shock to RCB by dismissing star batters, Jitesh Sharma and Romario Shepherd, dismissing Romario Shepherd gave a major relaxation to Gujarat Titans as his wicket broke all the hopes of RCB in their batting performance. Not only this, with the bat, Jason Holder contributed 12 runs off 10, including one six, and helped his side to defeat RCB and got their revenge. Jason Holder was the ‘Player of the Match’ for his brilliant performance.

Also Read: WATCH: Shubman Gill smashes 24 runs in Josh Hazlewood’s over, Holder’s all-round brilliance helps GT defeat RCB by 4 wickets

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Bhuvneshwar Kumar reacts to catch controversy during RCB vs GT clash

There was a moment in the match, when Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) captain, Rajat Patidar, departed for 19 runs off 15 balls, Arshad Khan dismissed him and Jason Holder took a brilliant catch. However, according to RCB players, Rajat Patidar was not out as the ball touched the ground.

Reflecting on this controversial decision, star RCB pacer, Bhuvneshwar Kumar shared his opinion on the catching controversy: “I wasn’t there, but from what I saw, the ball touched the ground. I don’t know what the umpire told them, or if it was within the laws of the game, I have no idea about that. However, we wanted the umpire to take a closer look at it.”

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) lost their match in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. Bhuvneshwar Kumar shared the team efforts against Gujarat Titans, “I wouldn’t say anything went wrong, but rather that they batted well. It often comes down to whether it is a good day or a bad day. We lost the toss and were asked to bat first; we tried our best in both departments, but the result is that we lost.

“In a long tournament of 14 matches, you cannot be perfect in every department in every game. Our batting has been good throughout the tournament-we have scored 200 or more previously. This time, we were not up to the mark, but these things happen. It is about complementing each other; sometimes the bowlers give away 200 runs and the batsmen chase it down without complaint. Today, it was our duty as bowlers to try our best to defend a low score,” he said.

Also Read: IPL 2026 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Updates after Match No 42: Virat Kohli stays ahead of Shubman Gill, Bhuvneshwar Kumar leads the charts

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