Durham: After a string of injuries to Virat Kohli-led Indian team in the UK ahead of the five-match Test series against England, the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) is contemplating sending injury replacements. With Shubman Gill, Avesh Khan, and Washington Sundar ruled out of the Test series, BCCI is looking to send the replacements immediately, but there could be a delay due to the travel norms in the pandemic times.

"We will see if replacements are needed to be sent to England immediately," a senior BCCI official was quoted as saying by TOI on Friday.

The report suggests that the replacement would be from the Indian team in Sri Lanka. The problem is that Sri Lanka is on the 'Red List' for the UK government. The BCCI is trying to figure out how to make things work as a bubble-to-bubble is not possible.

“There are many factors that need to be taken into consideration. Travel restrictions is one such thing. If players are indeed sent then it will be from the batch that is in Sri Lanka at the moment. Sri Lanka is also on the ‘Red List’ for the UK government. The board is figuring out logistical challenges before taking a call. A bubble-to-bubble transfer isn’t possible. Selectors will decide how many players are needed to be sent if need arises. If Sri Lanka is moved to the ‘Amber List next week, then things will get easier,” the official added.

The same report suggests that veteran pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar could be the one leaving for the UK if things work out.

The first Test starts on August 4 at Trent Bridge.