Colombo: It was earlier speculated that Bhuvneshwar Kumar may be joining the Virat Kohli-led Indian team in the UK following the injuries to three Indian cricketers – but does not seem to be the case now. Kumar, who has not played cricket in the recent past due to injuries, has been asked to take his time before starting to play for India in Tests.

As per a report on TOI, a call on the pacer's Test future would be taken after the upcoming T20 World Cup as that would give him time to play 3-4 First-Class games. BCCI does not want to be pushy with him.

"The board had a discussion with Bhuvneshwar. It has been decided that he won't be pushed to play Test cricket before the T20 World Cup. He has to first play three-four First-Class games. He hasn't played the longer format for over three years. There's a chance of him breaking down if he suddenly resumes playing Test cricket," a top BCCI official said TOI.

The report also hints that he could be considered for the tour of South Africa later in the year.

The Indian pacer is currently in Sri Lanka with the Shikhar Dhawan-led side. He is the vice-captain of the team.

Meanwhile, Suryakumar Yadav and Prithvi Shaw would be leaving for the UK as injury replacements along with Jayant Yadav. While Kumar and Shaw are in Sri Lanka, Yadav is in India. The report suggests that the logistical side is being worked out to make them travel to the UK.

India plays the first Test against England on August 4 in Trent Bridge.