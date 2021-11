BI vs BH Dream11 Team Prediction Bengal Inter District T20

Birbhum Ironman vs Bankura Horses Dream11 Team Prediction Bengal Inter District T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's BI vs BH at Bengal Academy Ground, Abu Dhabi: Bengal Inter District T20 is all set to begin from November 23. A total of 40 matches will be played over the next 3 weeks. In the inaugural match of Bengal Inter District T20 tournament, Birbhum Ironman will take on Bankura Horses at the Bengal Academy Ground on Tuesday. The Bengal Inter District T20 BI vs BH match will start at 8:30 AM IST – November 23. Birbhum Ironman will take on Bankura Horses in the inaugural match of the tournament. Both sides are relatively inexperienced sides with countable players who have played official T20 matches before. Here is the Bengal Inter District T20 Dream11 Team Prediction – T10 Dream11 Guru Tips and BI vs BH Dream11 Team Prediction, BI vs BH Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10, BI vs BH Probable XIs Bengal Inter District T20, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Birbhum Ironman vs Bankura Horses, Fantasy Playing Tips – Bengal Inter District T20.

TOSS: The Bengal Inter District T20 toss between Birbhum Ironman and Bankura Horses will take place at 8 AM IST – November 23.

Time: 8:30 AM IST.

Venue: Bengal Academy Ground.

BI vs BH My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers – Priyojit Ghosh, Sudipta Chatterjee

Batters – Anjanava Saha, Ayan Sinha, Sourav Mandal

All-rounders – Sumanta Gupta (C), Subham Goswami, Bikram Gorai (VC)

Bowlers – Golam Mustafa, Arin Roy, Pratyush Banerjee

BI vs BH Probable Playing XIs

Birbhum Ironman: Priyojit Ghosh, Anjanava Saha, Indrajit Orang, Agniswar Das, Krishnendu Bhuimali, Sumanta Gupta, Subham Goswami, Subhrajit Das, Arin Roy, Debasish Kumar Das, Golam Mustafa.

Bankura Horses: Sudipta Chatterjee, Sourav Mandal, Ayan Sinha, Sanjib Garai, Sk Sajauddin, Souvik Nandi, Bikram Gorai, Samir Dhibar, Pratyush Banerjee, Abhishek Khan, Bibek Kauri.

BI vs BH Squads

Birbhum Ironman: Priyojit Ghosh (WK), Anjanava Saha, Indrajit Orang, Agniswar Das, Krishnendu Bhuimali, Sumanta Gupta, Subham Goswami, Subhrajit Das, Arin Roy, Debasish Kumar Das, Golam Mustafa, Soumyadeep Sharma, Tapabrata Mondal, Abhishek Hazra, Sahil Keshri, Wasim Samad, Bijoy Kisku, Raghab Tibriwala, Sachin Kumar Singh, Babar Ali (WK).

Bankura Horses: Sudipta Chatterjee (WK), Sourav Mandal, Ayan Sinha, Sanjib Garai, Sk Sajauddin, Souvik Nandi, Bikram Gorai, Samir Dhibar, Pratyush Banerjee, Abhishek Khan, Bibek Kauri, Arna Daripa, Sudipta Sahis, Sk Kismat Ali, Snehasis Chakraborty, Raki Chakraborty, Anirudha Chand, Sanu Garai, Subhadip Mandal, Om Shankar Singh (WK).

