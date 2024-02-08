BI vs CDG Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

Home

BI vs CDG Dream11 Team Prediction

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Spain match toss between Barcelona International vs Catalunya Dragons will take place at 6 PM IST – on February 8.

Time: 6.30 PM IST.

Venue: Montjuic Olympic Stadium in Barcelona.

BI vs CDG Dream11 Team

Keeper – Umer Razi, Raja Waqar

Batsmen – Tom Coulthard, Sufyan Ilahi, Ali Osama

All-rounders – Adil Shah (c), Prince Dhiman, Imran Fareed, Shriram Bhosale, James Bentley (vc)

Bowler – Vishesh Gajjar.

BI vs CDG Probable Playing XIs

Barcelona International: Ashley Reynolds(wk), Ali Osama, Imran Fareed, James Bentley, Shriram Bhosale©, Umer Razi, Hiro Lalwani, Jon Wong, Khyzer Nawaz, Vishesh Gajjar, Tom Coulthard

Catalunya Dragons: Prince Dhiman, Raja Waqar©, Sufyan Ilahi, Adil Shah, Mateen Haider, Jabbar Hameed, Aqtadar Khan, Uneeb Shah, Faizan Amjad, Muneeb Ur Rehman(wk), Waqar Younis

