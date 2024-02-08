BI vs CDG Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
BI vs CDG Dream11 Team Prediction: Fantasy Tips & Probable XIs For Today’s ECS T10 Spain – Barcelona International vs Catalunya Dragons
TOSS: The ECS T10 – Spain match toss between Barcelona International vs Catalunya Dragons will take place at 6 PM IST – on February 8.
Time: 6.30 PM IST.
Venue: Montjuic Olympic Stadium in Barcelona.
BI vs CDG Dream11 Team
Keeper – Umer Razi, Raja Waqar
Batsmen – Tom Coulthard, Sufyan Ilahi, Ali Osama
All-rounders – Adil Shah (c), Prince Dhiman, Imran Fareed, Shriram Bhosale, James Bentley (vc)
Bowler – Vishesh Gajjar.
BI vs CDG Probable Playing XIs
Barcelona International: Ashley Reynolds(wk), Ali Osama, Imran Fareed, James Bentley, Shriram Bhosale©, Umer Razi, Hiro Lalwani, Jon Wong, Khyzer Nawaz, Vishesh Gajjar, Tom Coulthard
Catalunya Dragons: Prince Dhiman, Raja Waqar©, Sufyan Ilahi, Adil Shah, Mateen Haider, Jabbar Hameed, Aqtadar Khan, Uneeb Shah, Faizan Amjad, Muneeb Ur Rehman(wk), Waqar Younis
