BI vs MIB Dream11 Team Prediction: Fantasy Tips & Probable XIs For Today’s ECS T10 Spain – Barcelona International vs Men In Blue CC

Here is the Dream11 Prediction for ECS T10 Spain – BI vs MIB Dream11 Team Prediction, Barcelona International vs Men In Blue CC Dream11 Tips, BI vs MIB Probable Playing XIs, BI vs MIB Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Barcelona International vs Men In Blue CC ECS T10 Spain, BI vs MIB Dream11 Guru Tips.

BI vs MIB Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

BI vs MIB Dream11 Team Prediction: Barcelona International will face Men In Blue CC for match 82 of the ongoing ECS T10 Spain at Montjuic Olympic Ground in Barcelona on February 20. Both teams have played 16 games so far and Men In Blue CC are holding the advantage as they won 12 clahes. On the other hand, Barcelona International are on the bottom of the points table with having won just two games till now.

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Spain match toss between Barcelona International and Men In Blue CC will take place at 2 PM IST – on February 20.

Time: 2.30 PM IST.

Venue: Montjuic Olympic Stadium in Barcelona.

BI vs MIB Probable Playing XIs

Barcelona International: J Bentley, V Gajjar, S Bhosale (C), Z Bashir, A Reynolds, U Razi (wk), S Jha, D Martin, A Kritziger, Z Dildar, K ODonnell

Men In Blue CC: Shankar Kaligatla, Snehith Reddy, Omar Ali, Naresh Kumar (C), S Balu, S Masand, Sourabh Tiwari, Abhishek Borikar, Ishan Patel, Gagandeep Singh, Vinod Kumar.

BI vs MIB Dream11 Team

J Bentley, V Gajjar(c), S Bhosale, Naresh Kumar, S Balu, S Masand, A Reynolds, U Razi (vc), Ishan Patel, Gagandeep Singh, Vinod Kumar.

Squads

Men in Blue (MIB): Vinod Kumar, Amit Bedaka, Abhishek Borikar, Atul Kesar, Ishan Patel, Manish Manwani, Harpreet Singh, Prasanna Jathan, Rinku Sihol, Sanjeev Tiwari, Shankar Kaligatla, Rajeshwar Singh, Omar Ali, Naresh Kumar, Gagandeep Singh, Hasan Bin Hakim, Ram Kranthi, Surya Balu, Sourabh Tiwari, Hatinder Singh, Snehith Reddy, Pratik Shah, Suraj Mishra, Adnan Arshad, Sahil Masand and Dixon Koshy.

Barcelona International (BI): James Bentley, Ali Osama, Anish Shindore, Anton Kritzinger, Dave Martin, Devakumaran Mahadevan, Hiro Lalwani, Jack Jewson, Jon Wong, Joseph Danam, Kieran Odonnell, Maroof Shaikh, Mohsin Nawaz, Nathan Blyth, Sagar Vig, Shriram Bhosale, Simon Eldridge, Supun Shalitha, William Camfield, Vishesh Gajjar, Umer Razi, Tom Coulthard, Imran Fareed, Pep Gonzalez, Sam Phillipps, Ashley Reynolds, Caspar Oliver, Damien McMullen, Jones Paulson, Khyzer Nawaz, Sandeep Achary, Suraj Jha, Ujjwal Anand, Zain Bashir and Zeeshan Dildar.

