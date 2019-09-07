Bianca Andreescu vs Serena Williams US Open 2019: US Open 2019 Women’s Singles Final Live Streaming in India, When And Where to Watch Andreescu vs Williams TV Broadcast, Online in IST, Timing, Full Match Details

After more than two weeks of high-octane drama at the Flushing Meadows, US Open 2019 has finally reached its concluding stages. The women’s singles have been the story of upsets this year with no one from the top four seeds making it to the semi-finals. However, it has also been a story of resurrection for 23-time Grand Slam winner Serena Williams, who has looked in her destructive best throughout the tournament. In her bid to equal Margaret Court’s record of winning 24 titles, Williams has already lost three finals since her return to the court after giving birth to her first baby. But this time around in New York, she has looked a different beast with eyes set on lifting her 24th at the Arthur Ashe Stadium on September 7.

For her opponent and Canadian teenager Bianca Andreescu, on the other hand, this every-growing hype and tension surrounding the final of women’s single are all so new. Playing the same brand of powerplay tennis like Williams, she overpowered all her opponents since the first round and stormed her way to the marquee clash. The semifinal against Belinda Bencic, who ousted the top seed Naomi Osaka, was a classic example of how Andreescu can demolish her opponents within a flash of moments. After winning the first set comfortable, she found herself trailing 2-5 in the second. But a few unforced errors from Bencic gave Andreescu the perfect opportunity to strike back and so she did. She won five back-to-back games to take the second set 7-5 and enter her first-ever grand slam final.

Bianca Andreescu vs Serena Williams US Open 2019 Women’s Singles Final Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch in India

Where is the US Open 2019 women’s singles final between Serena Williams and Bianca Andreescu being played?

The US Open 2019 women’s singles final between Serena Williams and Bianca Andreescu is being played at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York.

When is the US Open 2019 women’s singles final between Serena Williams and Bianca Andreescu being played?

The US Open 2019 women’s singles final between Serena Williams and Bianca Andreescu will be played on September 7.

What time does the US Open 2019 women’s singles final between Serena Williams and Bianca Andreescu start in India?

The US Open 2019 women’s singles final between Serena Williams and Bianca Andreescu starts at 1:30 AM IST (September 8).

Which TV channels will telecast the US Open 2019 women’s singles final between Serena Williams and Bianca Andreescu in India?

The US Open 2019 women’s singles final between Serena Williams and Bianca Andreescu will be telecast on the channels of Start Sports Network.

Where can I watch the online streaming of the US Open 2019 women’s singles final between Serena Williams and Bianca Andreescu in India?

The US Open 2019 women’s singles final between Serena Williams and Bianca Andreescu will be live-streamed online on Hotstar.