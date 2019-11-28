Big Bash League 2019-20 Schedule, Team List, Match Details, Match Timings, Venue

The Big Bash League 2019-20 season will start from December 17 and run till February 8 with a total of 59 matches played over 61 days. Brisbane Heat and Sydney Thunder will start the season at Brisbane. The play-off matches have all been given unique monikers, namely The Eliminator, The Qualifier, The Knock-Out, The Challenger followed by The Final. Melbourne Renegades are the defending champions. The eight teams participating in the competition are Brisbane Heat, Sydney Thunder, Sydney Sixers, Perth Scorchers, Melbourne Renegades, Hobart Hurricanes, Adelaide Strikers and Melbourne Stars

Big Bash League 2019-20 Schedule

17 Dec Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder in Brisbane – The Gabba, Brisbane – 1:40 PM IST

18 Dec Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers in Sydney Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney – 1:40 PM IST

19 Dec Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Thunder in Geelong Simonds Stadium, Geelong – 1:40 PM IST

20 Dec Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers in Alice Springs, Traeger Park, Alice Springs – 9:15 AM IST

20 Dec Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Stars in Queensland, Carrara Oval, Queensland – 1:40 PM IST

21 Dec Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers in TBC, TBC, TBC – 1:40 PM IST

21 Dec Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades in Perth, Perth Stadium, Perth – 3:40 PM IST

22 Dec Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes in TBC TBC, TBC – 9:15 AM IST

22 Dec Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat in Sydney, Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney – 1:40 PM IST

23 Dec Adelaide Strikers vs Perth Scorchers in Adelaide, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide – 1:40 PM IST

24 Dec Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Renegades in Hobart, Bellerive Oval, Hobart – 9:15 AM IST

26 Dec Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers in Perth, Perth Stadium, Perth – 1:40 PM IST

27 Dec, Melbourne Stars vs Adelaide Strikers in Queensland , Carrara Oval, Queensland – 1:40 PM IST

28 Dec Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder in Sydney, Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney – 1:40 PM IST

29 Dec Melbourne Renegades vs Adelaide Strikers in Melbourne, Docklands Stadium, Melbourne – 1:40 PM IST

30 Dec Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Stars in Launceston, Aurora Stadium, Launceston – 1:40 PM IST

31 Dec Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Thunder in Adelaide, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide – 1:40 PM IST

01 Jan, Brisbane Heat vs Perth Scorchers in Queensland Carrara Oval, Queensland – 1:40 PM IST

02 Jan Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Stars in Sydney, Sydney Showground Stadium, Sydney – 10:10 AM IST

02 Jan Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Sixers in Melbourne, Docklands Stadium, Melbourne – 1:40 PM IST

03 Jan Hobart Hurricanes vs Brisbane Heat in Hobart, Bellerive Oval, Hobart – 1:40 PM IST

04 Jan Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades in Melbourne, Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne – 1:40 PM IST

05 Jan, Sydney Sixers vs Adelaide Strikers in TBC TBC, TBC – 1:10 PM IST

05 Jan Perth Scorchers vs Hobart Hurricanes in Perth, Perth Stadium, Perth – 4:10 PM IST

06 Jan Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat in Sydney, Sydney Showground Stadium, Sydney – 1:40 PM IST

07 Jan Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers in Geelong, Simonds Stadium, Geelong – 1:40 PM IST

08 Jan Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Sixers in Adelaide, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide – 10:10 AM IST

08 Jan Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunder in Melbourne, Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne – 1:40 PM IST

09 Jan Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes in Brisbane, The Gabba, Brisbane – 1:40 PM IST

10 Jan Melbourne Renegades vs Melbourne Stars in Melbourne, Docklands Stadium, Melbourne – 1:40 PM IST

11 Jan Sydney Thunder vs Hobart Hurricanes in Sydney, Sydney Showground Stadium, Sydney – 12:40 PM IST

11 Jan Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane Heat in Perth, Perth Stadium, Perth – 3:40 PM IST

12 Jan Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Renegades in Adelaide, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide – 10:10 AM IST

12 Jan, Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers in Melbourne Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne – 1:40 PM IST

13 Jan Hobart Hurricanes vs Perth Scorchers in Hobart, Bellerive Oval, Hobart – 1:40 PM IST

14 Jan Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers in Brisbane, The Gabba, Brisbane – 10:10 AM IST

15 Jan Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Renegades in TBC TBC, TBC – 12:40 PM IST

15 Jan Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Stars in Perth, Perth Stadium, Perth – 3:40 PM IST

16 Jan Sydney Sixers vs Hobart Hurricanes in Sydney, Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney – 1:40 PM IST

17 Jan Adelaide Strikers vs Brisbane Heat in Adelaide Adelaide Oval, Adelaide – 10:10 AM IST

18 Jan Melbourne Stars vs Perth Scorchers in Melbourne, Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne- 10:10 AM IST

18 Jan Sydney Thunder vs Sydney Sixers in Sydney, Sydney Showground Stadium, Sydney – 1:40 PM IST

19 Jan Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers in Launceston, Aurora Stadium, Launceston – 9:15 AM IST

19 Jan, Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades in Brisbane, The Gabba, Brisbane – 1:40 PM IST

20 Jan Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Stars in Sydney, Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney – 1:10 PM IST

20 Jan Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Thunder in Perth, Perth Stadium, Perth – 4:10 PM IST

21 Jan Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes in Melbourne, Docklands Stadium, Melbourne – 1:40 PM IST

22 Jan Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Stars in Adelaide, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide – 1:40 PM IST

23 Jan, Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers in Brisbane The Gabba, Brisbane – 1:40 PM IST

24 Jan, Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder in Hobart Bellerive Oval, Hobart – 12:40 PM IST

24 Jan Perth Scorchers vs Adelaide Strikers in Perth, Perth Stadium, Perth – 3:40 PM IST

25 Jan Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Renegades in Sydney, Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney – 10:10 AM IST

25 Jan Melbourne Stars vs Brisbane Heat in Melbourne, Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne – 1:40 PM IST

26 Jan Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers in Sydney, Sydney Showground Stadium, Sydney – 9:15 AM IST

26 Jan Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes in Adelaide, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide – 1:40 PM IST

27 Jan Melbourne Renegades vs Brisbane Heat in Melbourne, Docklands Stadium, Melbourne – 9:15 AM IST

30 Jan Eliminator TBC, TBC – 5:30 AM IST

31 Jan Qualifier TBC, TBC – 5:30 AM IST

01 Feb Knockout TBC, TBC – 5:30 AM IST

06 Feb Challenger TBC, TBC – 5:30 AM IST

08 Feb Final TBC, TBC – 5:30 AM IST

Teams

Adelaide Strikers : Travis Head (c), Wes Agar, Alex Carey (wk), Harry Conway, Rashid Khan (Afghanistan), Jake Lehmann, Michael Neser, Harry Nielsen, Liam O’Connor, Phil Salt (England), Matt Short, Peter Siddle, Billy Stanlake, Cameron Valente, Jake Weatherald, Jon Wells, Cameron White, Nick Winter

Brisbane Heat : Chris Lynn (c), Tom Banton (England), Max Bryant, Joe Burns, Ben Cutting, AB de Villiers (South Africa), Sam Heazlett, Zahir Khan (Afghanistan – international replacement), Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Lalor, Ben Laughlin, James Pattinson, James Peirson, Jack Prestwidge, Matt Renshaw, Mark Steketee, Mitch Swepson, Mujeeb Ur Rahman (Afghanistan)

Hobart Hurricanes : Matthew Wade (c), Qais Ahmad (Afghanistan), Jofra Archer (England), George Bailey, Scott Boland, Nathan Ellis James Faulkner, Jarrod Freeman, Caleb Jewell, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, David Miller (South Africa – international replacement), Tom Rogers, Clive Rose D’Arcy Short, Aaron Summers

Melbourne Renegades : Aaron Finch (c), Cameron Boyce, Dan Christian, Tom Cooper, Zak Evans, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Harry Gurney (England), Sam Harper, Marcus Harris, Mackenzie Harvey, Jon Holland, Shaun Marsh, Joe Mennie, Mohammad Nabi (Afghanistan), Kane Richardson, Will Sutherland, Beau Webster, Jack Wildermuth

Melbourne Stars : Glenn Maxwell (c), Pat Brown (England – international replacement), Hilton Cartwright, Jackson Coleman, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Ben Dunk, Seb Gotch, Peter Handscomb, Clint Hinchliffe, Sandeep Lamichhane (Nepal), Nic Maddinson, Jonathan Merlo, Lance Morris, Dale Steyn (South Africa), Marcus Stoinis, Daniel Worrall, Adam Zampa

Perth Scorchers : Mitchell Marsh (c), Ashton Agar, Fawad Ahmed, Cameron Bancroft, Jason Behrendorff, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Nick Hobson, Josh Inglis, Chris Jordan, Matthew Kelly, Liam Livingstone, Joel Paris, Kurtis Patterson, Jhye Richardson, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, Sam Whiteman

Sydney Sixers : Moises Henriques (c), Sean Abbott, Justin Avendano, Jackson Bird, Tom Curran (England), Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Mickey Edwards, Daniel Fallins, Daniel Hughes, Nathan Lyon, Peter Nevill, Stephen O’Keefe, Josh Philippe, Lloyd Pope, Jordan Silk, Steve Smith, Henry Thornton, James Vince (England)

Sydney Thunder : Callum Ferguson (c), Jonathan Cook, Oliver Davies, Matthew Gilkes, Chris Green, Alex Hales (England), Usman Khawaja, Jay Lenton, Nathan McAndrew, Chris Morris (South Africa), Arjun Nair, Alex Ross, Daniel Sams, Gurinder Sandhu, Jason Sangha, Chris Tremain, Tanveer Sangha